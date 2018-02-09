



A fairly underrated phone from the first half of 2019, the ZenFone 6 is great bang for your buck. Just like with the OnePlus 7, you get flagship specs for a lowly $500. Not to mention, the ZenFone 6 was the first fairly "mainstream" phone to do away with the notch and have a mechanical pop-up camera of sorts — its main camera module is attached to a hinge, which can circle around to make the rear-facing camera into a front-facing one. Also, ZenUI 6 provides a pretty clean, stock-looking Android experience and we can't forget to mention that it offers fantastic battery life.



Pictures taken with the phone are not bad, provided you have plenty of light, and the camera experience is kind of underwhelming. But with that aside, the ZenFone 6 is a pretty solid handset that went under the radar for most of the smartphone community.





Motorola One Zoom

Motorola launched a few midrangers that each specialize in one thing or another. The Moto One Zoom's super-power is a 10x hybrid zoom, which gave us some surprisingly sharp results. On the design front, it has a beautiful and bold look with a glowing Moto logo on the back. As for the internals — it's not a heavy performer, but a pretty decent midranger.





You will notice that it does have a quad camera setup. One sensor is used solely for depth detection and the other is a sub-par ultra-wide-angle camera. The telephoto lens delivers the previously mentioned zoom, which we found to be pretty decent, and the main 48 MP camera is quite OK.





Google Pixel 3a XL

And yes, we did list the Pixel 3a XL here, but if you want to get a more compact phone, or save up some cash, the Pixel 3a is just as great and priced at $399!



Google Pixel 3a XL specs

Google shook up the midrange segment of the market when it released the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Why? Because despite having a hardware downgrade and a plastic body, these phones still pack the excellent cameras and computational photography of the "big boy" Pixel models. The 3a series are probably the best camera phones that you can find in the $400 - $500 price range. And, while they don't perform as snappy as a top-tier Pixel 3, they still run quite well as long as you don't demand heavy gaming from your phone.

