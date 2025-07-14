Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Motorola Razr to get a fancy Swarovski crystal version, rumor suggests

If you like fancy and sparkly things, this limited edition of the Razr (2025) might be for you

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android
Motorola Razr to get a fancy Swarovski crystal version, rumor suggests
If you like your phones with a bit of a spark, good news! The Motorola Razr (2025) is about to get a fancy bedazzled version, according to the latest leak.

The said leak comes in the form of a render, posted by YTECHB back on Friday (July 11), and it shows a fancy-looking, crystal-studded Motorola Razr.

Looking at the render, it seems that we're talking about a minimal visual tweak, with small crystals embedded in a soft, leather-like or fabric material on the back of the phone. There are three additional stones near the hinge, above the cover screen as well.

The crystals form a diagonal, rhomboid-shaped pattern on the back that looks a lot like a luxury purse or bag.

The Swarovski version of the Motorola Razr looks pretty stylish | Image by YTECHB - Motorola Razr to get a fancy Swarovski crystal version, rumor suggests
The Swarovski version of the Motorola Razr looks pretty stylish | Image by YTECHB


Evan Blass himself weighed in with his opinion, posting that the collaboration will involve jewelery company Swarovski, and the phone will most likely debut around August 5.

Another thing that can be discerned from the render is that this alleged collaboration seems to be focused on the vanilla Motorola Razr (2025) model and not the Ultra (judging from the bezels around the cover screen and the border with the hinge).



The Swarovski collaboration makes sense, because Motorola already did one such stunt earlier this year. The first open-ear headphones of the company, the Buds Loop, received a fancy, crystal-encrusted Swarovski version, alongside the normal Pantone-curated Trekking Green and a dazzling Pantone-curated French Oak variant.

Now it looks like Motorola will take that luxury approach to the Razr, which is also no stranger to luxury treatments. Back in February Motorola unveiled a Razr Plus Paris Hilton edition in Paris Pink color with a vegan leather finish and two wrist straps in Pink Sparkle and Pink Vegan Leather.

We don't have any clue about the price tag, but expect it to be premium. What do you think about the fancy Swarovski Motorola Razr?

Do you like the Swarovski Motorola Razr (2025)?

Vote View Result

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov •

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift

Latest News

Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 at an ultra-rare $200 discount with no strings
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 at an ultra-rare $200 discount with no strings
Galaxy S26 Ultra display leak hints at another major upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra display leak hints at another major upgrade
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit rock-bottom price at 56% off, but there is one thing you need to overlook
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit rock-bottom price at 56% off, but there is one thing you need to overlook
Samsung is reportedly cooking up a major camera upgrade for at least one Galaxy S26 model
Samsung is reportedly cooking up a major camera upgrade for at least one Galaxy S26 model
The iPhone 17 Pro models might finally break free from Apple’s grayscale era
The iPhone 17 Pro models might finally break free from Apple’s grayscale era
Prime Day may be over, but the OnePlus 13R is still flying off shelves at $110 off
Prime Day may be over, but the OnePlus 13R is still flying off shelves at $110 off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless