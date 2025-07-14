Motorola Razr to get a fancy Swarovski crystal version, rumor suggests
If you like fancy and sparkly things, this limited edition of the Razr (2025) might be for you
If you like your phones with a bit of a spark, good news! The Motorola Razr (2025) is about to get a fancy bedazzled version, according to the latest leak.
The said leak comes in the form of a render, posted by YTECHB back on Friday (July 11), and it shows a fancy-looking, crystal-studded Motorola Razr.
The crystals form a diagonal, rhomboid-shaped pattern on the back that looks a lot like a luxury purse or bag.
Evan Blass himself weighed in with his opinion, posting that the collaboration will involve jewelery company Swarovski, and the phone will most likely debut around August 5.
The Swarovski collaboration makes sense, because Motorola already did one such stunt earlier this year. The first open-ear headphones of the company, the Buds Loop, received a fancy, crystal-encrusted Swarovski version, alongside the normal Pantone-curated Trekking Green and a dazzling Pantone-curated French Oak variant.
Now it looks like Motorola will take that luxury approach to the Razr, which is also no stranger to luxury treatments. Back in February Motorola unveiled a Razr Plus Paris Hilton edition in Paris Pink color with a vegan leather finish and two wrist straps in Pink Sparkle and Pink Vegan Leather.
We don't have any clue about the price tag, but expect it to be premium. What do you think about the fancy Swarovski Motorola Razr?
