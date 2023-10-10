These are the best Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Galaxy Watch 5 discounts are deepening!

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: Deals are now live!
Amazon Prime Day in October is here — a second chance to grab some great tech deals this year. The event is already ongoing, which means we are already witnessing some incredible Prime Day smartphone deals and Prime Day smartwatch offers, including awesome Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals and Prime Day Apple Watch deals.

There are also some amazing offers on Amazfit wearables, and let's not forget Garmin smartwatches, so surely, there is something for everyone during Amazon Prime Day in October 2023.

There were some great deep cuts on Apple Watch prices earlier, but they have now pulled back up a bit. But that's OK, Samsung Galaxy Watches have dropped — with a special $143 off on the Galaxy Watch 5 Gold Edition or $105 off on the Galaxy Watch 5 LTE!

Top 3 smartwatch deals on Amazon Prime Day in October


Get the Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm, BT and save $60 on Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 with Bluetooth connectivity is heavily discounted at Amazon right now. The device arrives at a 15% cheaper price right now, making it a tempting choice. The wearable features an advanced fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, and more. It's water-resistant, too.
$60 off (15%)
$339
$399
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Pro 5 Golf Edition: Save $143!

Get the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 Golf Edition from Amazon and save $143 in the process. The watch has incredible durability and nice battery life.
$143 off (32%)
$307 27
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Now $250 OFF at Best Buy!

If you want to save big on one of the best Garmin smartwatches, we suggest you take advantage of this Best Buy offer. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now available with a sweet $250 discount, which means you can get one for just $649!
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jump to:


Apple Watch Prime Day discounts


Apple's smartwatches don't usually receive big discounts even at shopping events, but on this Amazon Prime Day event we see a significant one on the Apple Watch Series 8 which is discounted with $200. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is also available with a sweet $69 discount.

During last year's Amazon Prime Day in October, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8, which was just released at that time, was discounted by $50 and the Apple Watch SE 2020 was available for $50 off its usual price. So, it is no surprise that we see something similar and even better this October.  A nice 6% discount on the new top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also available now, thanks to the Prime Day sales. 

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Now $61 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) from Amazon and save $61 in the process. The watch packs a lot of features and is still worth it.
$61 off (24%)
$188 48
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a $50 discount

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] smartwatch with rugged titanium case can be yours with $50 discount on Amazon Prime Day in October!
$50 off (6%)
$749
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] with Milanese Loop

With a sweet Amazon Prime Day deal you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] for $100 less than usual!
$100 off (13%)
$699
$799
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day deals on Galaxy Watches


Galaxy Watches as well do receive awesome discounts during shopping events. Galaxy Watch hunters can save at least $100 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6. And that is not all as the best Galaxy Watch for gym rats, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, also receives a significant price cut.

During Amazon Prime Day in July, the Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 was discounted by $129, while the LTE model was offered for $100 off its usual price. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also, received a nice $71 discount.

In July, the 46mm Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was the Galaxy Watch that received the biggest discount. The model was 52% off, which means that Galaxy Watch hunters had the opportunity to save a whopping $198 on this beautiful timepiece. So, it is no surprise we see such an incredible deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic this time around, too. You can now get it for $100 less than usual! 

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE: Save $31!

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE from Amazon and save $31 in the process. The smartwatch is full of features and is worth every single penny.
$31 off (6%)
$449
$479 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: Save $165!

Get the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 from Amazon and save $165 in the process. The watch may be old, but it's still worth it.
$165 off (43%)
$214 95
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Pro 5 LTE: Save $105!

Get the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 LTE from Amazon and save $105 in the process. The watch has incredible durability and nice battery life.
$105 off (21%)
$395
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth: Save $30!

Snag a 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 for $30 off its price from Amazon. The watch has incredible design and it's loaded with features.
$30 off (10%)
$269 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Pro 5 Golf Edition: Save $193!

Get the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 Golf Edition from Amazon and save $193 in the process. The watch has incredible durability and nice battery life.
$193 off (39%)
$307 27
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Garmin deals


This Amazon Prime Day in October, Garmin discounts range between 11% to 48% on some of the best Garmin smartwatches. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 sees a sweet 48% discount, similar to what we saw at the last Prime Day event. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which also received a nice $140 discount on the last event, is now on a 31% discount. 

The Garmin Fenix 6 is also falling into the mix and now can be yours for 12% less than usual. And the amazing Garmin Epix Gen 2, which is perfect if you are one with an athletic lifestyle, is now $250 off! 

Garmin Instinct: Save $76!

On Prime Day in October, Amazon is offering the awesome Garmin Instinct for $76 off its price. The rugged smartwatch has military-grade durability and is full of features. It's a real bargain at this price.
$76 off (30%)
$173 95
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq: Now $68 OFF on Amazon!

The sweet and budget-friendly Garmin Venu Sq is currently $68 more affordable on Amazon Prime Day in October. The watch packs a lot of features, and it's even more temping at this price.
$68 off (34%)
$132 16
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: Now $80 OFF on Amazon!

With a Prime Day in October deal, Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $160 off its price. The watch is loaded with features and is a true bargain.
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music with 31% discount

With a sweet Prime Day deal you can now get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS mode with music.
$110 off (31%)
$239 95
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6 with a 14% discount on Prime Day

Garmin Fenix 6 is a premium Multisport GPS Watch which now can be yours on a sweet deal! Save $70!
$70 off (14%)
$429 95
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 can be yours for $250 less

Get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 right now with sweet Amazon Prime Day deal with amazing 31% discount!
$250 off (31%)
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Amazfit deals


This Amazon Prime Day in October, Amazfit discounts range between 15% to 30%. You can get yourself a new smartwatch and track your health and daily activities at a super sweet price right now. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is now $60 less than usual, but that is not all, so check out what offers we have selected for you! 

Amazfit GTR 4: Save $30!

Get the Amazfit GTR 4 from Amazon for $30 off its price through this sweet Prime Day in October deal. The watch comes with 150+ Sports Modes and 14-Day Battery Life.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Save $30!

Snatch an Amazfit T-Rex 2 from Amazon for $30 off its price. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Save $50!

Grab the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The watch comes with 12-Day Battery Life and is full of features.
$50 off (26%)
$139 99
$189 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Save $50!

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is currently $50 off its price on Amazon. The watch has 14 Day+ Battery Life and comes with a lot of features.
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: Save $60!

Snatch an Amazfit T-Rex Ultra for $60 off its price from Amazon. The watch has awesome 20-Day Battery Life and packs a lot of features.
$60 off (15%)
$339 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon
 

