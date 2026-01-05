Belkin just showed you what charging accessories will look like next
At CES 2026, Belkin revealed a wave of new chargers and hubs that hint at where everyday power is headed.
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Belkin is expanding its lineup again, and this time it’s doing it in a big way. The brand most people associate with reliable cables, chargers, and everyday tech accessories just used CES 2026 in Las Vegas to show off a wave of new charging and connectivity gear.
A large part of Belkin’s CES announcements revolves around power banks and wireless chargers, especially those built around the newer Qi2 and Qi2.2 standards. One of the headline products is the UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring.
Despite its size, it packs a lot of practical features. There is a built-in kickstand for streaming, a digital display to check battery levels at a glance, and a magnetic ring for easy attachment.
Belkin is also leaning into combo chargers. For example, the UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger is designed for people who carry both an iPhone and an Apple Watch.
It delivers 25W Qi2 charging for the phone while powering the watch at the same time. The foldable design makes it travel-friendly, and the magnetic alignment keeps everything locked in place. It ships with a 45W USB-C power adapter and cable, costs $100, and launches in March.
And for laptop users, Belkin introduced the UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K. With a huge 27,000mAh capacity and up to 240W of total output, it can fast-charge demanding laptops like the MacBook Pro thanks to a single USB-C port capable of 140W. It also includes a built-in braided USB-C cable and a smart display. Pricing is set at $149.99, with a March 2026 launch.
Another interesting addition is the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock. This Qi2 25W dock can charge a phone, earbuds, and a smartwatch at the same time. It supports a bring-your-own-puck setup for smartwatches and works with any Qi2-compatible device. It is priced at $64.99 and expected to arrive later in Q1.
Gamers weren’t left out either. The Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 combines protection with power. It includes a removable 10,000mAh power bank capable of 30W fast charging and features an LCD screen showing remaining battery life. You can recharge the power bank without opening the case, and the hinged design doubles as a tabletop stand. It’s already available for $100.
Beyond charging, Belkin also announced new connectivity accessories. The ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter lets you mirror or extend a display at 1080p and 60Hz without Wi-Fi, apps, or drivers. It works with USB-C devices that support DisplayPort Alt Mode and supports up to eight transmitters for easy screen sharing. The price is $149.99.
Phones may be getting better battery life each year, but most of us still hit low-battery anxiety at some point. Having a reliable power bank or charger just makes life easier, especially if you’re traveling or working on the go.
Belkin’s latest lineup feels very Apple-focused for now, thanks to Qi2 support, but with rumors pointing to future Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, adopting the same standard, Android users should benefit too.
I personally use a power bank regularly, mostly because phone batteries don’t age gracefully. Having something that’s slim, magnetic, and easy to attach makes a real difference. There are plenty of options out there, but Belkin continues to stand out by combining solid build quality with thoughtful features that actually get used.
A big push into faster wireless charging and power banks
A large part of Belkin’s CES announcements revolves around power banks and wireless chargers, especially those built around the newer Qi2 and Qi2.2 standards. One of the headline products is the UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring.
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It is a compact 10,000mAh battery that supports 25W Qi2 wireless charging and up to 30W over USB-C. Belkin is clearly aiming this at people who want something powerful but still easy to carry around.
Despite its size, it packs a lot of practical features. There is a built-in kickstand for streaming, a digital display to check battery levels at a glance, and a magnetic ring for easy attachment.
The UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K in two colors. | Images by Belkin
Belkin says it can deliver up to 34 hours of extra battery life and charge two devices at the same time. It is lightweight, camera-friendly, and wrapped in a soft-touch silicone finish. Pricing is set at $100, with availability starting in February.
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The UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger. | Image by Belkin
It delivers 25W Qi2 charging for the phone while powering the watch at the same time. The foldable design makes it travel-friendly, and the magnetic alignment keeps everything locked in place. It ships with a 45W USB-C power adapter and cable, costs $100, and launches in March.
If you want something slimmer and a bit cheaper, the BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand (10K) comes in at $84.99. It still offers 15W Qi2 wireless charging and 30W USB-C output, but in a thinner body that is easier to slip into a bag or pocket.
And for laptop users, Belkin introduced the UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K. With a huge 27,000mAh capacity and up to 240W of total output, it can fast-charge demanding laptops like the MacBook Pro thanks to a single USB-C port capable of 140W. It also includes a built-in braided USB-C cable and a smart display. Pricing is set at $149.99, with a March 2026 launch.
Another interesting addition is the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock. This Qi2 25W dock can charge a phone, earbuds, and a smartwatch at the same time. It supports a bring-your-own-puck setup for smartwatches and works with any Qi2-compatible device. It is priced at $64.99 and expected to arrive later in Q1.
The UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock. | Image by Belkin
Gamers weren’t left out either. The Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 combines protection with power. It includes a removable 10,000mAh power bank capable of 30W fast charging and features an LCD screen showing remaining battery life. You can recharge the power bank without opening the case, and the hinged design doubles as a tabletop stand. It’s already available for $100.
Beyond charging, Belkin also announced new connectivity accessories. The ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter lets you mirror or extend a display at 1080p and 60Hz without Wi-Fi, apps, or drivers. It works with USB-C devices that support DisplayPort Alt Mode and supports up to eight transmitters for easy screen sharing. The price is $149.99.
There is also the Connect 8-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub. Designed for hybrid work setups, it supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz, connects up to eight devices, and delivers up to 100W of power passthrough. It is priced at $100 and launches in Q2.
Why this lineup actually makes sense
Phones may be getting better battery life each year, but most of us still hit low-battery anxiety at some point. Having a reliable power bank or charger just makes life easier, especially if you’re traveling or working on the go.
Belkin’s latest lineup feels very Apple-focused for now, thanks to Qi2 support, but with rumors pointing to future Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, adopting the same standard, Android users should benefit too.
Do you use multi-device chargers when traveling?
Yes, they’re essential.
33.33%
Sometimes, depending on the trip.
16.67%
Rarely, single chargers are enough.
33.33%
Never, I keep everything separate.
16.67%
A reliable power bank can save you on the go
I personally use a power bank regularly, mostly because phone batteries don’t age gracefully. Having something that’s slim, magnetic, and easy to attach makes a real difference. There are plenty of options out there, but Belkin continues to stand out by combining solid build quality with thoughtful features that actually get used.
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