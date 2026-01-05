Belkin just showed you what charging accessories will look like next

power banks

Belkin says it can deliver up to 34 hours of extra battery life and charge two devices at the same time. It is lightweight, camera-friendly, and wrapped in a soft-touch silicone finish. Pricing is set at $100, with availability starting in February.Belkin is also leaning into combo chargers. For example, the UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger is designed for people who carry both an iPhone and an Apple Watch.

It delivers 25W Qi2 charging for the phone while powering the watch at the same time. The foldable design makes it travel-friendly, and the magnetic alignment keeps everything locked in place. It ships with a 45W USB-C power adapter and cable, costs $100, and launches in March.If you want something slimmer and a bit cheaper, the BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand (10K) comes in at $84.99. It still offers 15W Qi2 wireless charging and 30W USB-C output, but in a thinner body that is easier to slip into a bag or pocket.And for laptop users, Belkin introduced the UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K. With a huge 27,000mAh capacity and up to 240W of total output, it can fast-charge demanding laptops like the MacBook Pro thanks to a single USB-C port capable of 140W. It also includes a built-in braided USB-C cable and a smart display. Pricing is set at $149.99, with a March 2026 launch.Another interesting addition is the UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock. This Qi2 25W dock can charge a phone, earbuds, and a smartwatch at the same time. It supports a bring-your-own-puck setup for smartwatches and works with any Qi2-compatible device. It is priced at $64.99 and expected to arrive later in Q1.