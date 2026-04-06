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At 41% Off, the Beats Studio Buds+ are flying off the shelves during this limited-time deal

The earbuds are an absolute steal right now!

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A close-up of the Beats Studio Buds+.
A close-up of the Beats Studio Buds+. | Image by Beats

I recently shared that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are the ultimate gym buds and are currently selling at a sweet discount on Amazon. However, if you aren’t a gym rat but still want to upgrade your listening experience on the cheap, you’d definitely want to act fast and snag a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ instead.

Beats Studio Buds+: Save 41%!

$70 off (41%)
The Beats Studio Buds+ are selling for 41% off on Amazon, allowing you to grab a pair for just south of $100. The earbuds deliver high-end sound with a punchy bass and are a steal at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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While the Powerbeats Pro 2 are available for 20% off, letting you save $50 on the best workout earbuds on the market, Amazon is offering a massive 41% markdown on the Beats Studio Buds+, plunging them below the $100 mark. This saves you $70, which is pretty sweet if you ask me. The only caveat is that this is a limited-time deal and Amazon has already sold over 8K units in the past month. In other words, the discount might expire soon.

We shouldn’t be surprised that these are flying off the shelves at their current sub-$100 price. As proper Beats earbuds, they deliver high-end sound with deep bass, crisp mids, and clear highs. They even support Apple’s Spatial Audio, allowing you to enjoy a three-dimensional experience every time you hit play.

They also boast capable ANC, which isn’t quite on the level of the Sony WF-1000XM6 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen), but still does a solid job of blocking outside noise. That versatility extends to their build quality, as these puppies have an IPX4 rating, which ensures they’re tough enough to survive a sweat-heavy workout or a sudden rain shower during a run. You won’t be constantly worrying about battery life, either, since they deliver up to nine hours of playback on their own and a total of up to 36 hours with the case.

Since this deal has already been live for a few days, chances are it might not stay up for grabs for much longer. At under $100, the Beats Studio Buds+ offer an incredible amount of value that’s just hard to pass up. So, if you're looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, you’ll want to move fast and lock this deal in before it's gone.

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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