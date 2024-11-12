Walmart's incredible AirPods 3 Black Friday 2024 deal is live now and bound to go away soon





This is without a doubt a Black Friday 2024 deal no US retailer will be able to eclipse this holiday season, or for that matter, ever, which is why you should probably hurry and place an order at Walmart before the deeply discounted product inevitably runs out of stock.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life $75 off (44%) $94 $169 Buy at Walmart





The third-gen AirPods were originally priced at $169, which means that you're looking at saving a massive 75 bucks here today. Granted, that list price has obviously been marked down many times before by everyone from Walmart to Amazon to Best Buy, but no retailer has previously come close to the $100 mark, let alone go below that figure.





AirPods 4 (especially with ANC) or as sophisticated as the At $94, hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets are likely to find it much easier to ignore the inherent flaws of what's ultimately an outdated and presumably soon-to-be-discontinued product. By no means as powerful as the(especially with ANC) or as sophisticated as the AirPods Pro 2 , the non-Pro AirPods 3 still promise to impress you with their personalized spatial audio technology, dynamic head tracking support, up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time, and no less than 30-hour battery life rating with their MagSafe charging case factored in.



