Walmart's incredible AirPods 3 Black Friday 2024 deal is live now and bound to go away soon

Deals
Apple AirPods 3
If you're still undecided between Apple's hot new AirPods 4 with and without active noise cancellation and would be willing to consider even the AirPods Pro 2 at the right holiday discount, it might be time to pull the trigger today on... the AirPods 3. Yes, the 2021-released non-noise-cancelling model may have just become the smartest choice for a lot of wireless earbuds shoppers at a new record low price of $94.

This is without a doubt a Black Friday 2024 deal no US retailer will be able to eclipse this holiday season, or for that matter, ever, which is why you should probably hurry and place an order at Walmart before the deeply discounted product inevitably runs out of stock.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$75 off (44%)
$94
$169
Buy at Walmart

The third-gen AirPods were originally priced at $169, which means that you're looking at saving a massive 75 bucks here today. Granted, that list price has obviously been marked down many times before by everyone from Walmart to Amazon to Best Buy, but no retailer has previously come close to the $100 mark, let alone go below that figure.

At $94, hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets are likely to find it much easier to ignore the inherent flaws of what's ultimately an outdated and presumably soon-to-be-discontinued product. By no means as powerful as the AirPods 4 (especially with ANC) or as sophisticated as the AirPods Pro 2, the non-Pro AirPods 3 still promise to impress you with their personalized spatial audio technology, dynamic head tracking support, up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time, and no less than 30-hour battery life rating with their MagSafe charging case factored in.

The unmistakable design continues to be a winner for a lot of iPhone users, the IPX4 water resistance is... not too shabby (especially for the sub-$100 price bracket), and the overall sound experience should keep most prospective buyers happy. All in all, you're clearly not looking at the absolute best wireless earbuds you can pair with your new or old iPhone (which are probably still the AirPods Pro 2), but it's difficult to find a better value proposition today and that will probably remain difficult through Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

