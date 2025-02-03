Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple's AirPods 4 get some lovely new discounts (with and without ANC) just in time for Valentine's

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation
If you're looking for something special to show that special someone in your life how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day, I'm here today to help you find the perfect modern alternative to your traditional flowers and chocolate.

A pair of true wireless earbuds and a carefully curated Spotify playlist should speak louder than words, and even if your better half is a hardcore Apple fan with absolutely no intention of buying anything from a different brand, you can currently keep your spending to a minimum with two incredibly rare and extremely compelling AirPods 4 deals.

Apple AirPods 4

$29 off (22%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$29 off (16%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

The latest Apple-branded buds are marked down by a very nice 30 bucks both with and without active noise cancellation, which impressively makes the latter version cheaper than ever before. That particular model normally costs a pretty reasonable $129, mind you, so it's going to be mighty hard to resist it now and opt for the pricier and higher-end variant.

But the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are undeniably better, and at $30 under their $179 list price, they're no longer too expensive to compete with the AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for the title of best wireless earbuds (in terms of bang for your buck, at least).

Powered by the same ultra-advanced Apple H2 chip as the AirPods Pro 2 both in their noise-cancelling and non-noise-cancelling versions, the non-Pro fourth-gen AirPods promise to work flawlessly with new and old iPhones, offering solid battery life (at the very least) and excellent overall audio quality.

If you're a bargain hunter careful about how you spend every single dollar, it's really difficult not to recommend "settling" for the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4, especially when you consider that they support the same state-of-the-art Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking as the significantly costlier variant. Oh, and the IP54 water and dust resistance is also identical on both models.

Of course, if you feel like your Valentine deserves the best stuff and you can afford them, you should probably go for the more expensive earbuds. Either way, I guarantee your special someone will feel special, and yes, Amazon will ship its deeply discounted AirPods 4 well before February 14... if you hurry.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple AirPods - Deals History
35 stories
03 Feb, 2025
Apple's AirPods 4 get some lovely new discounts (with and without ANC) just in time for Valentine's
13 Dec, 2024
Best Buy's top AirPods Max Cyber Monday deal returns as last-minute Christmas doorbuster
02 Dec, 2024
Best Buy outshines Amazon to offer the best AirPods Max Cyber Deal this year
25 Nov, 2024
Apple's supreme AirPods Pro 2 keep getting cheaper and cheaper this Black Friday season
21 Nov, 2024
The clock is ticking on Best Buy's unrivaled AirPods Pro 2 deal available right now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless