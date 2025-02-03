Apple's AirPods 4 get some lovely new discounts (with and without ANC) just in time for Valentine's





AirPods 4 A pair of true wireless earbuds and a carefully curated Spotify playlist should speak louder than words, and even if your better half is a hardcore Apple fan with absolutely no intention of buying anything from a different brand, you can currently keep your spending to a minimum with two incredibly rare and extremely compellingdeals.

Apple AirPods 4 $29 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life

Apple AirPods 4 $29 off (16%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life





The latest Apple-branded buds are marked down by a very nice 30 bucks both with and without active noise cancellation, which impressively makes the latter version cheaper than ever before. That particular model normally costs a pretty reasonable $129, mind you, so it's going to be mighty hard to resist it now and opt for the pricier and higher-end variant.









Powered by the same ultra-advanced Apple H2 chip as the AirPods Pro 2 both in their noise-cancelling and non-noise-cancelling versions, the non-Pro fourth-gen AirPods promise to work flawlessly with new and old iPhones, offering solid battery life (at the very least) and excellent overall audio quality.

If you're a bargain hunter careful about how you spend every single dollar, it's really difficult not to recommend "settling" for the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 , especially when you consider that they support the same state-of-the-art Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking as the significantly costlier variant. Oh, and the IP54 water and dust resistance is also identical on both models.





Of course, if you feel like your Valentine deserves the best stuff and you can afford them, you should probably go for the more expensive earbuds. Either way, I guarantee your special someone will feel special, and yes, Amazon will ship its deeply discounted AirPods 4 well before February 14... if you hurry.

