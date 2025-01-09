Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are still 40% off and a top pick at Amazon

Galaxy Buds FE in White, alongside their white charging case, placed on a white background.
What are the best budget wireless earbuds to complete your Galaxy ecosystem? The Galaxy Buds FE, of course! Usually retailing for just under $100, these fellas offer lots of value. But now, they're way more affordable on Amazon—40% cheaper, to be exact. In fact, they're more inexpensive here than the Samsung Store and Best Buy.

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 40% at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds FE is a top-notch option at Amazon. The budget wireless earbuds are still available for 40% off at the merchant, offering plenty of value for money. The promo could expire any minute, so act fast.
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

You read that last bit correctly! Neither the official store nor Amazon's retail competitor give you the same bargain. At Samsung.com, you can only save $20, and that's if you provide a trade-in, while Best Buy gives you a $30 discount. As for Walmart, it gives you a $40 discount on one paintjob only, the Black one. So, if you want to save $40 and pick between not just one but two colorways, definitely consider Amazon's promo.

Undoubtedly tempting, this bargain isn't just now seeing the light of dawn. We previously shared the same discount sometime before Christmas. Then again, given that it's branded as a limited-time sale, it could expire any minute. And that's why you should consider it before it's too late.

The Galaxy Buds FE may not be as premium as the best wireless Bluetooth earbuds, but they're very capable despite their modest asking price. For starters, they have surprisingly good ANC performance, making commute time way more enjoyable. They also provide top-notch passive isolation, provided you get the right fit.

As for sound quality, they mimic other budget options on the market, such as the OnePlus Buds 3. That means you get overemphasized bass and a slight dip in the highs out of the box. Certainly not the best pick for critical listening, these buddies give users a consumer-friendly sound that should appeal to many. Of course, you also have EQ customizations via the Galaxy Wearable App to make the audio more suited to your taste.

What about battery life? With ANC, you can get up to six hours of playtime, with an additional up to 21 hours available from the charging case. So, what do you think? If these are good enough for your everyday taste, get the Galaxy Buds FE right away! Their 40% markdown could expire any minute at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

