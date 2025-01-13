Apple's ultra-affordable Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual in three colors now
You probably don't see the term "ultra-affordable" associated with Apple very often, but that's definitely a fitting description for the Beats Solo Buds, which are only around six months old and normally priced at $79.99 a pair.
That's already a small fraction of what the ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 2 typically cost, but believe it or not, you can now spend even less than 80 bucks without any strings attached or notable compromises. Yes, Amazon is currently selling the Solo Buds at a cool $20 (or 25 percent) discount in all three of their color options, and although this is not an unprecedented deal, you should absolutely consider taking advantage of it before the e-commerce giant inevitably runs out of inventory or bumps the price back up.
At this newly reduced price, these bad boys are a lot cheaper than the Beats Studio Buds, non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4, AirPods 3, and even AirPods 2, which obviously means active noise cancellation is missing here as well. The same also goes for a few other super-premium features and capabilities like Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and dynamic head tracking, but the overall sound quality is pretty great (for some budget-friendly earbuds) and the battery life is truly and utterly epic (by any standard).
You get no less than 18 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the Solo Buds themselves, which incredibly eclipses what pretty much all the best wireless earbuds available today are capable of in that same department. On the not so bright side, you can't boost that number any further, as the teeny-tiny case that accompanies this product in its retail box lacks any kind of charging functionality.
Still, the overall bang for your buck is undeniable, especially when you also consider the native iOS and Android support, fast charging technology, excellent on-device controls, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and above all, the "custom acoustic architecture" promising "big Beats sound with full range and clarity."
