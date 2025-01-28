Samsung's astoundingly powerful Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a miraculously low price
Because Samsung predictably had no new wireless earbuds to unveil alongside the Galaxy S25 handset family last week after releasing the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro just around six months ago, this feels like the perfect time to go for one of those two Android and iOS-compatible AirPods alternatives.
The choice is entirely yours, of course, both in terms of what model to buy and where to buy it, but if you want my advice, you should strongly consider taking advantage of Woot's latest "Best of Tech" deals. While the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 have officially entered budget earbuds territory at a lower-than-ever price of $89.99 as part of this limited-time sales event, the super-premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are still not what we'd call conventionally affordable.
But they're a lot cheaper than usual, setting you back $139.99 instead of $249.99 in a single white colorway and an "international" version. That's clearly the inconvenient part of this otherwise phenomenal promotion, but all it really means is you need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty. That's certainly not ideal, but it's arguably not a complete dealbreaker either.
Not when you consider all that you're getting for your 140 bucks here, including Samsung's most advanced active noise cancellation technology, some absolutely flawless audio quality (by any pricing standards), a few neat Galaxy AI tricks that are perhaps not very mature and polished but they do show a lot of promise, and last but not least, some pretty much unrivaled battery endurance numbers.
Speaking of unrivaled things, it's probably needless to say that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this affordable before (no, not even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday), and yes, Woot will give you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at this record new $110 discount (which is oddly only listed as a $60 price cut at the Amazon-owned e-tailer).
Amazon, by the way, currently offers the best deal from across the web on the "US version" of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, charging $50 less than usual for that with an exclusive two-year warranty included. While I would obviously not recommend you make a purchase there right now, Amazon's first-party promo should become your number one buying option when Woot's "international" deal inevitably goes away.
