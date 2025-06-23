Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking are on sale at a new record high discount

You can now save an irresistible 85 bucks on Apple's recently released Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with a built-in heart rate monitor.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Will Apple's next big addition to the industry-leading AirPods family stand out from most of the best wireless earbuds out there right now in any meaningful way? Maybe... and maybe not, but until that happens (or not), the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are already around, and for a limited time, they can be picked up at a pretty much impossible-to-beat price.

Released just a few months ago after being surprisingly teased for the first time all the way back in September 2024, these innovative heart rate-monitoring bad boys are currently available for as little as $164.99 a pair at Woot. That's down from a regular price of $249.99 that major US retailers like Amazon reduced by a cool 50 bucks of their own a couple of different times over the last couple of months.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$164 99
$249 99
$85 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Of course, a discount of $85 trumps a $50 price cut... that's no longer available at Woot's parent company or anywhere else across the web. The catch? You need to be okay with a "grade A refurbished" pair of second-gen Powerbeats Pros if you want to save 85 bucks... and hurry, as Woot's first-ever deal on this product is set to expire at the beginning of next month.

That's only eight days away at the time of this writing, and as always with Woot promotions, there's a chance the e-tailer will run out of inventory ahead of the official expiration date. Right now, you can choose from Jet Black, Quick Sand, Electric Orange, and Hyper Purple models, each of which is more eye-catching than the previous color option and all of which include a 1-year warranty as standard.

That last part truly makes this new deal irresistible, especially once you consider everything that the Powerbeats Pro 2 have to offer beyond their somewhat experimental heart rate tracking capabilities. 

I'm talking cutting-edge Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, respectable IPX4 water resistance, stellar 10-hour battery life between charges, an even more impressive 45-hour endurance rating with the charging case factored in, and perhaps most notably, a comfort-focused design that manages to somehow be both iconic and imaginative, rethinking the OG Powerbeats Pro's look sans sacrificing stability even during your lengthiest music listening sessions. 

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
Loading Comments...

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless