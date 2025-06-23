Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking are on sale at a new record high discount
You can now save an irresistible 85 bucks on Apple's recently released Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with a built-in heart rate monitor.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Will Apple's next big addition to the industry-leading AirPods family stand out from most of the best wireless earbuds out there right now in any meaningful way? Maybe... and maybe not, but until that happens (or not), the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are already around, and for a limited time, they can be picked up at a pretty much impossible-to-beat price.
Released just a few months ago after being surprisingly teased for the first time all the way back in September 2024, these innovative heart rate-monitoring bad boys are currently available for as little as $164.99 a pair at Woot. That's down from a regular price of $249.99 that major US retailers like Amazon reduced by a cool 50 bucks of their own a couple of different times over the last couple of months.
Of course, a discount of $85 trumps a $50 price cut... that's no longer available at Woot's parent company or anywhere else across the web. The catch? You need to be okay with a "grade A refurbished" pair of second-gen Powerbeats Pros if you want to save 85 bucks... and hurry, as Woot's first-ever deal on this product is set to expire at the beginning of next month.
That's only eight days away at the time of this writing, and as always with Woot promotions, there's a chance the e-tailer will run out of inventory ahead of the official expiration date. Right now, you can choose from Jet Black, Quick Sand, Electric Orange, and Hyper Purple models, each of which is more eye-catching than the previous color option and all of which include a 1-year warranty as standard.
That last part truly makes this new deal irresistible, especially once you consider everything that the Powerbeats Pro 2 have to offer beyond their somewhat experimental heart rate tracking capabilities.
I'm talking cutting-edge Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, respectable IPX4 water resistance, stellar 10-hour battery life between charges, an even more impressive 45-hour endurance rating with the charging case factored in, and perhaps most notably, a comfort-focused design that manages to somehow be both iconic and imaginative, rethinking the OG Powerbeats Pro's look sans sacrificing stability even during your lengthiest music listening sessions.
23 Jun, 2025Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking are on sale at a new record high discount
15 Jun, 2025Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are simply irresistible at this huge new discount
13 Jun, 2025You can now get a brand-new pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro for under $100 - here's how
12 Jun, 2025Apple's stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at a new record low price with a 1-year warranty
05 May, 2025Apple's impressive Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally on sale at a big discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: