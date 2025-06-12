Apple's stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at a new record low price with a 1-year warranty





The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging a lower-than-ever $84.99 for these noise-cancelling bad boys in grade A refurbished condition and a grand total of three color options. And while I know that some of you may not always feel entirely comfortable buying refurbished gear, Woot will hook you up with a 1-year warranty if you hurry and order a "like-new" pair of Studio Buds+ guaranteed to have "minimal" cosmetic damage not noticeable "at arm's length."

Beats Studio Buds+ $84 99 $169 95 $85 off (50%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





In other words, you'll basically not be able to tell the difference between the refurbs on sale here at a killer price in Transparent, Black, and Ivory flavors and the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available on Amazon for $15 more in four colorways.





That's also a pretty good deal, mind you, especially when you consider that the Apple -made Beats Studio Buds+ haven't been sold at a heftier discount than $70 from a $170 list price before.

But if you can save 85 bucks (or 50 percent) without cutting any functionality corners and making (almost) no compromises from a cosmetic condition perspective, why would you ever turn down the opportunity and settle for a (slightly) smaller discount?









While Woot is technically planning to keep its latest and greatest Studio Buds Plus promotion going until the end of the month, that might not be possible if many of you jump at the opportunity to pull the trigger at $84.99, so it's probably wise to hurry and not wait for the deal's final days to make your purchase.