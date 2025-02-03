Apple's unbeatable AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at their lowest price of 2025





Of course, that makes the second-gen AirPods Pro costlier than the fourth-gen "regular" AirPods, although due to their advanced age, it's not exactly hard to find that extravagant $249 list price marked down and often marked down quite heavily at retailers like Amazon. Right now, for instance, the e-commerce giant is selling probably the best wireless earbuds an iPhone user can get in 2025 for a whopping 80 bucks less than that.

That extra 20 bucks gives you an additional hour of uninterrupted listening time, superior active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and perhaps most excitingly, an all-new set of groundbreaking Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features for an otherwise very unrepresented potential target audience.





AirPods 4 , and the all-day comfort and stability are still unrivaled, at least among The design is also a little different on the AirPods Pro 2 compared to the non-Pro, and the all-day comfort and stability are still unrivaled, at least among Apple -made earbuds. For the most part, our comprehensive AirPods Pro 2 review from a couple of years back holds true to this day, and while there's obviously no such thing as a perfect gadget or mobile accessory, these puppies sure come close to perfection in terms of everything from their noise-cancelling skills to their Apple H2-powered connectivity, battery life, and sound.





Are there any chances that this promotion will get better soon? Absolutely. But probably not very soon, and almost certainly not in time for Valentine's Day, so if you're looking for a perfect gift for your better half, this might be the place, the time, and the product to pounce on while you can.