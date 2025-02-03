Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Apple's unbeatable AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at their lowest price of 2025

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Are you thinking of picking up Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at their latest discount but feel like there's something holding you back for a reason you can't quite explain? That something might be the AirPods Pro 2, which are older but also better than the company's newest non-Pro earbuds in almost every way that matters.

Of course, that makes the second-gen AirPods Pro costlier than the fourth-gen "regular" AirPods, although due to their advanced age, it's not exactly hard to find that extravagant $249 list price marked down and often marked down quite heavily at retailers like Amazon. Right now, for instance, the e-commerce giant is selling probably the best wireless earbuds an iPhone user can get in 2025 for a whopping 80 bucks less than that.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$80 off (32%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

That's not a completely unprecedented or even record high discount, but it does beat the one we told you about a few weeks ago. More importantly, this sweet new Amazon deal makes the AirPods Pro 2 an arguably better value proposition at the time of this writing than the aforementioned AirPods 4 with ANC, which are only $20 cheaper.

That extra 20 bucks gives you an additional hour of uninterrupted listening time, superior active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and perhaps most excitingly, an all-new set of groundbreaking Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection features for an otherwise very unrepresented potential target audience.

The design is also a little different on the AirPods Pro 2 compared to the non-Pro AirPods 4, and the all-day comfort and stability are still unrivaled, at least among Apple-made earbuds. For the most part, our comprehensive AirPods Pro 2 review from a couple of years back holds true to this day, and while there's obviously no such thing as a perfect gadget or mobile accessory, these puppies sure come close to perfection in terms of everything from their noise-cancelling skills to their Apple H2-powered connectivity, battery life, and sound.

Are there any chances that this promotion will get better soon? Absolutely. But probably not very soon, and almost certainly not in time for Valentine's Day, so if you're looking for a perfect gift for your better half, this might be the place, the time, and the product to pounce on while you can.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

