You can now get a brand-new pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro for under $100 - here's how

They may be outdated, but these sporty Apple-made earbuds are an exceptional bargain at a new record low price in brand-new condition right now.

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Remember the first-gen Beats Powerbeats Pro their manufacturer technically discontinued months in advance of a sequel's official launch? Believe it or not, the 2019-released earbuds are still available at a number of (larger and smaller) US retailers, and if you know when and where to look, you can get them at a low enough price to forget the Powerbeats Pro 2 are even a thing.

Right now, for instance, an ivory model is listed at Woot for $124.95 instead of an original price of $249.95, and if you hurry, you can amazingly save an extra 26 bucks or so with little to no effort. In order to reduce your spending to a minimum, you'll need to apply the promo code "BIRTHDAY" at checkout by the end of the day, which will slash 21 percent off the already massively marked-down price mentioned above.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$98 71
$249 95
$151 off (61%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Ivory, New, 1-Year Apple Warranty Included, BIRTHDAY Promo Code Required
Buy at Woot

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$95 off (38%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Adjustable Earhooks for Lightweight Comfort and Stability, Powerful Sound with Dynamic Range and Noise Isolation, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life Rating with Charging Case, Ivory
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

When all is said and done, you'll be left on the hook for a payment of only $98.71, which is a ridiculously low price for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged wireless earbuds backed by a 1-year Apple warranty.

To highlight the incredible appeal of this unprecedented deal, I'd like to point out that the same product in the same ivory hue costs an additional 55 bucks or so at Amazon, while the unquestionably improved Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 currently go for just $50 under their extravagant $250 list price (which is actually a pretty good deal too).

Now, I'm obviously not going to try to convince you that the OG Powerbeats Pro are among the best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025. But for less than $100, they surely deliver impressive overall sound quality, a pretty much unrivaled level of stability during the most intense workouts, extraordinary battery life, blazing fast charging, and flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets. 

While the "BIRTHDAY" code is set to expire at 11:59pm CT today, June 13, the Powerbeats Pro offer itself is scheduled to run for five more days... unless Woot runs out of inventory ahead of time. Still, you're naturally advised to pull the trigger at $98.71 instead of $124.95, so you'd better hurry.
