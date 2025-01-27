The high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can be yours at an amazing price... with a little compromise

way

Currently marked down by a decent $40 at Amazon, that price can be reduced to a simply irresistible $79.99 over at Amazon-owned Woot right now... for buyers willing to make a little compromise. That's nothing major, mind you, but it is something to consider before pulling the trigger, as it downgrades your typical warranty coverage from 12 months to just 90 days. Currently marked down by a decent $40 at Amazon, that price can be reduced to a simply irresistible $79.99 over at Amazon-owned Woot right now... for buyers willing to make a little compromise. That's nothing major, mind you, but it is something to consider before pulling the trigger, as it downgrades your typical warranty coverage from 12 months to just 90 days.

That's typical for most retailers, because Amazon actually sells the Galaxy Buds 3 with an exclusive two-year warranty that might make this new Woot deal seem less impressive than it really is. Make no mistake, it is pretty amazing to be able to pay just $79.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of noise-cancelling Samsung buds with Galaxy AI support, excellent battery life, and solid IP57 water and dust resistance, and that's not changed by the reduced warranty or the fact you're dealing with an "international" version here.



Yes, these ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 3 on sale at Woot for a few days (tops) in a single white colorway are not technically designed for the US market, but they should work just fine stateside nonetheless. Better than the aforementioned Galaxy Buds FE in terms of overall audio quality and active noise cancellation, the non-Pro Buds 3 promise to keep your favorite tunes going for at least five hours between charges, bumping up that number to as much as 24 hours when you factor in the bundled charging case as well.





Are you looking at the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025? Almost certainly not, but the value for your money is virtually unbeatable... for a limited time, at least.