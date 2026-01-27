AT&T lists its Connected Spaces platform on AWS Marketplace
Small businesses can now take advantage of the IoT offering.
Another milestone for AT&T: the company has announced that its Connected Spaces platform is now on AWS (Amazon Web Services) Marketplace.
That's AT&T's first end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) offering on the AWS Marketplace, which means that small and medium-sized businesses can take advantage of it and potentially simplify their operations.
It all runs through the cloud, so you can check your monitored space from anywhere. Businesses use it to save money and stay in control.
The move simplifies purchasing, speeds up setup, and helps companies get value faster across industries like retail, healthcare, hospitality, warehousing, and property management.
Basically, Connected Spaces is designed to remove the headache from IoT, with pre-set sensors, ready-made dashboards, and near real-time monitoring. Businesses can set alerts, track conditions, and add more sensors as their needs grow, without reworking everything.
The system is built to be reliable, with long battery life, strong wireless range and full data encryption.
The end-to-end solution
Image by AT&T
AT&T Connected Spaces is basically a smart system that helps enterprises keep an eye on their space using small wireless sensors. These sensors watch things like temperature, motion, doors opening, leaks, and energy use, and send all that info to an online dashboard.
The best part is that you don't have to be a tech-savvy person. AT&T's solution is designed to be easy to set up and easy to use. So, if something goes wrong, say, a fridge warms up all of a sudden or a door opens at night, the system sends alerts so you can act fast.
Connected Spaces is about giving businesses the tools to make smarter decisions, faster. Bringing our first end-to-end IoT solution on AWS Marketplace reinforces our commitment to innovation and accessibility for businesses of all sizes.
By bringing Connected Spaces to AWS Marketplace, AT&T is making it much easier for businesses to find, buy, and roll out the service through a familiar cloud platform.
Who'll use it?
With Connected Spaces, we replaced assumptions with facts. We gained clear insights on the usage of our grad lounge using the people-counting sensor as well as real-time alerts from the temperature sensors that helped prevent overheating our network closets – all in one simple solution.
Overall, the launch highlights AT&T's focus on IoT and cloud integration.
Would your business use AT&T Connected Spaces now that it’s on AWS Marketplace?
