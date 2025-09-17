Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

AT&T’s has a new way to stop those scam calls from ruining your day

Your next call might be handled by your own digital AI receptionist.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T Wireless service
A photo of a person holding a smartphone with AT&T's logo on the display.
AT&T is taking on phone scammers in a new way – with a digital AI assistant that can answer your calls for you.

AT&T tests new AI digital receptionist


Having AI screen calls is quickly becoming the norm, and AT&T is also stepping into the game. The carrier is piloting a new digital receptionist, rolling out to select customers throughout the year.

AT&T already offers tools like its ActiveArmor spam and scam filters, but this experiment takes things further. Instead of just blocking sketchy numbers, the digital receptionist actually talks to callers to figure out what’s going on.

AT&amp;T’s has a new way to stop those scam calls from ruining your day
The digital receptionist can handle incoming calls and filter out spam, so customers spend more time talking to the people they actually want to reach. | Image credit – AT&T

It uses advanced voice-to-voice tech and agentic AI to screen calls, powered by large language models (LLMs) that process speech, generate responses, and turn them back into natural-sounding audio. AT&T says it’s designed to feel as quick and natural as talking to a human.

This is just a taste of what AI agents could do with your phone to make your life easier. Eventually, a future AI agent could autonomously connect you to make reservations at the hottest restaurant. Just tell it the name of the restaurant, and it will connect you – or even book your reservation – all on its own. This digital receptionist could also eventually handle phone calls that are important, but you can’t take at the time, by getting directions from you in real time with text prompts.
AT&T, September 2025

Would you let an AI receptionist answer your calls?

Vote View Result

Why a digital receptionist could change how you answer calls


Think of it as having a personal assistant built into your phone. It answers calls on your behalf, asks questions like “Who’s calling?” and “What’s this regarding?”, and then decides what happens next. It can figure out if the caller is human, how urgent the call is, and whether it meets your own criteria.

If it’s important, the receptionist connects the call and then disappears from the conversation. If it’s something the AI can handle – like taking a message or confirming a delivery window – it does that instead.

This type of call screening is starting to spread. Apple, for example, just introduced its own Call Screening in iOS 26. It automatically answers unknown numbers, asks for the caller’s name and reason, then rings your phone with that info so you can decide. You can also send unknown callers directly to voicemail. AT&T’s twist is that it’s carrier-level, so it could reach far more users, regardless of whether they own an iPhone, Galaxy, or a budget phone.

AI vs AI feels like the right fight


With AI advancing so quickly – and scammers using it to their advantage – it’s promising to see carriers fight back with the same tools. AT&T’s approach has the potential to give every customer a built-in layer of protection, not just those on the latest flagship devices.

Sure, it might be annoying at first to fine-tune who gets screened and who doesn’t, but if it spares you from endless robocalls and scam attempts, the tradeoff is worth it. Of course, the real test will be how smooth and reliable it feels once more users get access. For now, it is just a trial, but it could end up becoming a default feature that changes how we deal with calls entirely.

AT&amp;T’s has a new way to stop those scam calls from ruining your day

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public

by Anam Hamid • 1

Shocking report claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with Exynos, not Snapdragon chipset

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies
Galaxy S26 Ultra may flaunt never-before-seen display technologies

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless