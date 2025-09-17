AT&T’s has a new way to stop those scam calls from ruining your day

AT&T tests new AI digital receptionist



Having AI screen calls is quickly becoming the norm, and . The carrier is piloting a new digital receptionist, rolling out to select customers throughout the year. Having AI screen calls is quickly becoming the norm, and AT&T is also stepping into the game . The carrier is piloting a new digital receptionist, rolling out to select customers throughout the year.



AT&T already offers tools like its ActiveArmor spam and scam filters, but this experiment takes things further. Instead of just blocking sketchy numbers, the digital receptionist actually talks to callers to figure out what’s going on. already offers tools like its ActiveArmor spam and scam filters, but this experiment takes things further. Instead of just blocking sketchy numbers, the digital receptionist actually talks to callers to figure out what’s going on.





The digital receptionist can handle incoming calls and filter out spam, so customers spend more time talking to the people they actually want to reach. | Image credit – AT&T



It uses advanced voice-to-voice tech and agentic AI to screen calls, powered by large language models (LLMs) that process speech, generate responses, and turn them back into natural-sounding audio. AT&T says it’s designed to feel as quick and natural as talking to a human. It uses advanced voice-to-voice tech and agentic AI to screen calls, powered by large language models (LLMs) that process speech, generate responses, and turn them back into natural-sounding audio.says it’s designed to feel as quick and natural as talking to a human.

– AT&T , September 2025

Would you let an AI receptionist answer your calls? Yes – finally, no more spam headaches. Maybe – only for unknown numbers. No – I’d rather handle calls myself. Not sure – depends how reliable it is. Yes – finally, no more spam headaches. 25% Maybe – only for unknown numbers. 25% No – I’d rather handle calls myself. 0% Not sure – depends how reliable it is. 50% Why a digital receptionist could change how you answer calls



Think of it as having a personal assistant built into your phone. It answers calls on your behalf, asks questions like “Who’s calling?” and “What’s this regarding?”, and then decides what happens next. It can figure out if the caller is human, how urgent the call is, and whether it meets your own criteria.



If it’s important, the receptionist connects the call and then disappears from the conversation. If it’s something the AI can handle – like taking a message or confirming a delivery window – it does that instead.



This type of call screening is starting to spread. Apple, for example, just introduced its own Call Screening in AT&T ’s twist is that it’s carrier-level, so it could reach far more users, regardless of whether they own an iPhone, Galaxy, or a budget phone. This type of call screening is starting to spread. Apple, for example, just introduced its own Call Screening in iOS 26 . It automatically answers unknown numbers, asks for the caller’s name and reason, then rings your phone with that info so you can decide. You can also send unknown callers directly to voicemail.’s twist is that it’s carrier-level, so it could reach far more users, regardless of whether they own an iPhone, Galaxy, or a budget phone.

AI vs AI feels like the right fight