Galaxy S26 design is proving to be divisive
Our readers can't decide whether they love or hate the Galaxy S26's new look.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S26 series. | Images by Evan Blass, collage by PhoneArena
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S26 family will be announced, is set for February 25. With the phones likely to have a slightly tweaked aesthetic, many wonder if the new look will win customers over. Based on our recent survey, the verdict is split.
We asked our readers for their thoughts on the Galaxy S26's design. Of the 732 readers polled, 314 (42.9%) found the look refined. 312 (42.6%) thought there were too few changes. 106 (15%) weren't impressed, and drew comparisons to the iPhone.
They love it, they love it not
We asked our readers for their thoughts on the Galaxy S26's design. Of the 732 readers polled, 314 (42.9%) found the look refined. 312 (42.6%) thought there were too few changes. 106 (15%) weren't impressed, and drew comparisons to the iPhone.
The most notable design shift is the return of the camera island, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to have rounder corners.
Do you like the design of the Galaxy S26 series?
Why the divide?
While these updates might seem iterative, small tweaks can often make a device feel significantly more polished. On the other hand, for those who value radical innovations, these minor changes might feel underwhelming.
As for the comparison with the iPhone, well, while both brands maintain distinctive aesthetics, the devices have similar silhouettes, making you yearn for a time when every phone had a personality of its own.
The deciding factor
Samsung's upcoming phones might be light on internal and external changes and cost more than their predecessors, but we are still holding out hope that they will have some game-changing features to justify the investment. AI will reportedly be more deeply interwoven into the devices, but whether that will meaningfully change how customers use the devices remains to be seen. Another interesting feature is the privacy display, which will protect on-screen content from prying eyes.
Ultimately, it will be the whole package that decides whether the phone is a hit, with the design being just one piece of the puzzle. But then again, with customers lapping up the iPhone 17 Pro for its orange color, it's clear that appearances carry immense weight.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: