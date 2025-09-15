Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
AT&T boss John Stankey says the carrier has everything it needs – now "we just need to go run the plays"

The goal is to connect 60 million homes with fiber.

AT&T
AT&T logo in a blue setting.
Every company wants to be number one – and AT&T believes it has all the assets it needs to secure leadership by 2030. The carrier is focusing on execution, with fiber expansion, wireless modernization, and streamlined operations at the center of its long-term strategy, AT&T CEO John Stankey says.

Extra confidence



The big boss explained that the company no longer needs to chase new assets to succeed. Instead, it's now an execution story, with the focus placed on building out 60 million fiber homes, completing the modernization of its wireless network, and reshaping its business market distribution. He emphasized that regulatory support is already in place, and the main challenge is now delivering on promises with the resources already secured.

The company outlined its commitment to cost reductions, particularly by removing $6 billion annually tied to legacy infrastructure. The next few years will be about running the plays already designed, which include finishing large-scale projects, refining customer offerings, and leveraging AT&T's existing strength as the largest builder of fiber at scale in the United States.

We don't have regulatory impediments going after these things right now. We've managed to get ourselves in a position where the regulator is supporting all the transition that's necessary in this business, including what we need to do to take out $6 billion a year of costs associated with legacy infrastructure. It's open field running around those things relative to exogenous external dynamics. It is now on the management team inside AT&T to make the magic happen.

AT&T CEO, John Stankey, September 2025

AT&T has been expanding its fiber footprint consistently over the past several years, sharing data on its costs and efficiencies. While inflation and densification have raised build costs slightly, increases remain limited to about 2% annually, which is far lower than broader inflation levels.

Stankey highlighted that fiber maintenance is cheaper compared to other technologies. In areas where fiber is already established, connecting new customers has become more cost-effective, sometimes requiring no physical technician visits.

The long-term strategy


AT&T's plan shows that it is confident about its future. Instead of buying new assets or making big acquisitions, the company is focusing on using what it already has – fiber and wireless networks – and expanding them at scale. This strategy puts AT&T in direct competition with Verizon and cable providers, who are also working on growing their fiber and wireless coverage.

The company's goal is to connect 60 million homes with fiber and keep improving its wireless service, aiming to lead the US market in service revenue by 2030. If it reaches this target, AT&T could gain more customers, bring in more cash, and spend less on major network upgrades as investments level off. For customers, this would mean faster internet, better reliability, and wider access in both cities and smaller towns. For investors, it would mean steady growth and better control over costs.

What about phone bills?


The real test will be whether AT&T can maintain momentum and sustain phone bills while expanding on fiber. If the company manages to deliver on execution while keeping costs contained, its goal of leading in service revenues by 2030 could be achievable – if T-Mobile and Verizon don't come up with a cheaper, more reliable service.

Will AT&T be able to pull it off?

Vote View Result


AT&T boss John Stankey says the carrier has everything it needs – now "we just need to go run the plays"

