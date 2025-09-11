Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Arm Lumex promises to make AI up to 5x faster while draining less battery on your next phone

It's all about on-device AI, not cloud-based AI.

Processors
Many people resist AI because some of its capabilities are outsourced to cloud-based systems – that's why many phone makers brag about on-device AI. And soon, they'll brag some more: Arm, the semiconductor and software design company, has announced Arm Lumex. Something that promises to deliver up to 5x faster AI features, while also being super energy efficient.

The company notes that AI is now at the core of how we use technology. People expect their phones and computers to give instant answers, translate in real time, and deliver personalized content – all privately, right on the device. To meet these expectations, devices need more than small upgrades. They need a big leap in speed, efficiency, and security.

That's the idea behind Arm Lumex, a new platform built to power smarter experiences on future smartphones and PCs.

Do you want faster AI?

How is it done?




Lumex combines Arm's most powerful processors and graphics with new AI technology, making it easier for partners (like Samsung, for example) to create devices that are faster, more responsive and more personal.

By 2030, Arm expects over 3 billion devices to include Lumex technology, delivering massive improvements in on-device AI performance. Partners can either use the platform as it is for faster rollout or tailor it to meet specific performance goals.

At Samsung, we're excited to continue our collaboration with Arm by leveraging Arm's compute subsystem platform to develop the next generation of flagship mobile products. This partnership enables us to push the boundaries of on-device AI, delivering smarter, faster, and more efficient experiences for our users.

– Nak Hee Seong, Vice President and Head of SOC IP Development Team at Samsung Electronics

The platform is built for the latest chips, optimized for efficiency, and supported with software tools that help developers bring AI features to life more easily.

For users, the benefits are clear: up to five times better AI performance, faster speech recognition, quicker audio generation, and sharper images even in low light. That's right, camera noise reduction can now run at high frame rates, even in 4K, using just one core. This means clearer, sharper photos in dim light.

Everyday apps will also feel smoother and more intelligent, while using less power.

Will people learn to love AI?


Unlike cloud-based AI, which can be slow and raise privacy concerns, Arm claims that Lumex keeps intelligence on the device itself – fast, secure, and always available.

So, that shift could make AI feel less distant and more useful in everyday life. If features like instant translation, sharper photos, and smoother apps happen directly on your device, people may see AI less as a buzzword and more as a practical tool.

Sensitive data doesn't have to leave the phone, but for some – even that could be a dealbreaker. I have a message to those people: your personal data is already on the machine.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
