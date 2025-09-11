Arm Lumex promises to make AI up to 5x faster while draining less battery on your next phone
It's all about on-device AI, not cloud-based AI.
Many people resist AI because some of its capabilities are outsourced to cloud-based systems – that's why many phone makers brag about on-device AI. And soon, they'll brag some more: Arm, the semiconductor and software design company, has announced Arm Lumex. Something that promises to deliver up to 5x faster AI features, while also being super energy efficient.
By 2030, Arm expects over 3 billion devices to include Lumex technology, delivering massive improvements in on-device AI performance. Partners can either use the platform as it is for faster rollout or tailor it to meet specific performance goals.
Everyday apps will also feel smoother and more intelligent, while using less power.
The company notes that AI is now at the core of how we use technology. People expect their phones and computers to give instant answers, translate in real time, and deliver personalized content – all privately, right on the device. To meet these expectations, devices need more than small upgrades. They need a big leap in speed, efficiency, and security.
How is it done?
Architectural freedom for every product tier. | Image by Arm
At Samsung, we're excited to continue our collaboration with Arm by leveraging Arm's compute subsystem platform to develop the next generation of flagship mobile products. This partnership enables us to push the boundaries of on-device AI, delivering smarter, faster, and more efficient experiences for our users.
– Nak Hee Seong, Vice President and Head of SOC IP Development Team at Samsung Electronics
For users, the benefits are clear: up to five times better AI performance, faster speech recognition, quicker audio generation, and sharper images even in low light. That's right, camera noise reduction can now run at high frame rates, even in 4K, using just one core. This means clearer, sharper photos in dim light.
Will people learn to love AI?
