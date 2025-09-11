Arm Lumex promises to make AI up to 5x faster while draining less battery on your next phone

How is it done?

– Nak Hee Seong, Vice President and Head of SOC IP Development Team at Samsung Electronics

Recommended Stories

Will people learn to love AI?



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Lumex combines Arm's most powerful processors and graphics with new AI technology, making it easier for partners (like Samsung, for example) to create devices that are faster, more responsive and more personal.By 2030, Arm expects over 3 billion devices to include Lumex technology, delivering massive improvements in on-device AI performance. Partners can either use the platform as it is for faster rollout or tailor it to meet specific performance goals.The platform is built for the latest chips, optimized for efficiency, and supported with software tools that help developers bring AI features to life more easily.For users, the benefits are clear: up to five times better AI performance, faster speech recognition, quicker audio generation, and sharper images even in low light. That's right, camera noise reduction can now run at high frame rates, even in 4K, using just one core. This means clearer, sharper photos in dim light.Everyday apps will also feel smoother and more intelligent, while using less power.Unlike cloud-based AI, which can be slow and raise privacy concerns, Arm claims that Lumex keeps intelligence on the device itself – fast, secure, and always available.So, that shift could make AI feel less distant and more useful in everyday life. If features like instant translation, sharper photos, and smoother apps happen directly on your device, people may see AI less as a buzzword and more as a practical tool.Sensitive data doesn't have to leave the phone, but for some – even that could be a dealbreaker. I have a message to those people: your personal data is already on the machine.