Apple's walled garden just lost another brick, courtesy of Europe

What this actually changes for you

My honest read is that most people will never touch this setting. AirPlay is woven so deeply into how iPhone owners already live that inertia alone will keep them right where they are.The people who do flip the switch are exactly the ones Apple should worry about losing. Think of the mixed-ecosystem households juggling a Pixel, a Chromecast and an iPhone on the same Wi-Fi. For them, this quietly removes one of the last reasons the walled garden felt unavoidable.The fragmentation warning Apple loves to wheel out feels thinner every year. Europe keeps proving the sky does not fall when users get a choice, and the rest of us are left wondering why "protecting" the experience so often means protecting it from competition.