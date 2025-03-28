iPhone users can now set this third party app as their default for calls and texts
iPhone users can now officially set WhatsApp as their default calling and texting app, marking a pretty big shift in Apple's usually strict app rules. With WhatsApp's latest update (version 25.8.74), anyone running iOS 18.2 or newer can finally swap out Apple's native Phone and Messages apps for WhatsApp directly in the default apps settings.
Switching to WhatsApp as your default app is a very easy process. All you have to do is head to your iPhone's Settings app, scroll down and tap on "Apps," then choose "Default Apps." From there, you can go ahead and pick WhatsApp under the Messaging and Calling sections.
Even with this small inconvenience, WhatsApp users definitely get more convenience out of the update. It allows you to quickly type phone numbers straight into WhatsApp's calling tab, making international calls and chatting with contacts who mainly use WhatsApp much smoother and quicker.
Apple's move to offer more control over default apps is certainly encouraging, but one big piece is still missing — at least for me personally: there's still no way to choose your preferred Maps app. If you click on an address within a message or a webpage, Apple Maps stubbornly remains the default option. Considering Apple's careful approach to opening its ecosystem, it's likely users might need to wait a while before that particular feature arrives.
Apple first opened this door in the European Union due to pressure from regulators, but then later decided to expand the feature worldwide with the iOS 18.2 update. This change WhatsApp a significant advantage against other popular messaging services like Google Voice, Telegram, and Signal, all of which compete for users' attention.
You can now set WhatsApp as your default iPhone calling and messaging app. | Images credit — PhoneArena
Once you do this, tapping on phone numbers you see online or using the messaging option in your contacts will immediately open WhatsApp instead of Apple's built-in apps. But there's still a slight limitation to keep in mind—incoming calls still have to come through Apple's native Phone app. So while it's a great start, it's not a total replacement just yet.
Although this latest update doesn't completely free users from have to use Apple's built-in apps, it's a huge step forward. WhatsApp enthusiasts will surely appreciate their favorite app becoming a more integral part of the iPhone experience. Hopefully, Apple continues moving in this user-friendly direction, making the iPhone feel even more personalized and flexible.
