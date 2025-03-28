iPhone users can now set this third party app as their default for calls and texts

iOS 18

You can now set WhatsApp as your default iPhone calling and messaging app. | Images credit — PhoneArena

Once you do this, tapping on phone numbers you see online or using the messaging option in your contacts will immediately open WhatsApp instead of Apple's built-in apps. But there's still a slight limitation to keep in mind—incoming calls still have to come through Apple's native Phone app. So while it's a great start, it's not a total replacement just yet.Even with this small inconvenience, WhatsApp users definitely get more convenience out of the update. It allows you to quickly type phone numbers straight into WhatsApp's calling tab, making international calls and chatting with contacts who mainly use WhatsApp much smoother and quicker.Apple's move to offer more control over default apps is certainly encouraging, but one big piece is still missing — at least for me personally: there's still no way to choose your preferred Maps app. If you click on an address within a message or a webpage, Apple Maps stubbornly remains the default option. Considering Apple's careful approach to opening its ecosystem, it's likely users might need to wait a while before that particular feature arrives.Although this latest update doesn't completely free users from have to use Apple's built-in apps, it's a huge step forward. WhatsApp enthusiasts will surely appreciate their favorite app becoming a more integral part of the iPhone experience. Hopefully, Apple continues moving in this user-friendly direction, making the iPhone feel even more personalized and flexible.