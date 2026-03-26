Amazon is clearing out the exquisite Gold Titanium Apple Watch Series 10 for $300 off

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, Titanium case, Gold): Save $300! $300 off (38%) This stunning Gold on Gold combination pairs a durable titanium case with a matching Milanese Loop for a look that screams premium. Normally, this version of the Apple Watch Series 10 would set you back $800, but Amazon's current $300 discount drops it below $500—a new all-time low price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

That Gold on Gold combination looks just stunning, and anyone seeing it on your wrist will momentarily know you’ve coughed up a lot of cash for that timepiece. Not to mention the premium feel the watch has to the touch, thanks to that titanium case, which also makes it incredibly durable. Then comes the plethora of features you’re getting with this being a high-end Apple Watch.I’m talking everything from sleep apnea detection and temperature sensing to a dedicated depth gauge app, smart notifications, and phone call support. You also get NFC to pay for coffee at Starbucks without reaching for your wallet, plus access to a ton of third-party apps to download directly from the App Store. Meanwhile, safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection ensure that you won’t be left alone in a dire situation.Factor in a battery that’ll reliably get you through even the most meeting-heavy days, and you have a premium smartwatch that’s definitely worth the splurge. So, don’t hesitate—get this premium version of an already high-end smartwatch for $300 off while you still can!