Amazon is clearing out the exquisite Gold Titanium Apple Watch Series 10 for $300 off
The smartwatch is definitely worth the splurge.
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A person holding an Apple Watch Series 10. | Image by PhoneArena
As a deal hunter, my favorite times of year are big, juicy shopping events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. While it’s a bit early for those, Amazon is currently holding its yearly Big Spring Sale, which usually brings a plethora of hefty discounts on some of the best devices on the market. During my hunt for unmissable Spring Sale deals today, I stumbled upon a smartwatch offer that I’m sure will make every shopper with exquisite taste pull the trigger in a heartbeat.
The deal I found is for the 46mm LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 10 with a Gold Titanium case and Gold Milanese loop. Amazon is currently selling this uber-premium timepiece for a whopping $300 off, which basically lands it below the $500 mark. Now, this might look expensive — probably because it is — but you can’t argue that it’s a way more reasonable price compared to the model’s usual cost of around $800. Plus, it’s a new all-time low for this particular version, making now the best time to upgrade your wrist game. And oh boy, upgrade it you will.
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That Gold on Gold combination looks just stunning, and anyone seeing it on your wrist will momentarily know you’ve coughed up a lot of cash for that timepiece. Not to mention the premium feel the watch has to the touch, thanks to that titanium case, which also makes it incredibly durable. Then comes the plethora of features you’re getting with this being a high-end Apple Watch.
I’m talking everything from sleep apnea detection and temperature sensing to a dedicated depth gauge app, smart notifications, and phone call support. You also get NFC to pay for coffee at Starbucks without reaching for your wallet, plus access to a ton of third-party apps to download directly from the App Store. Meanwhile, safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection ensure that you won’t be left alone in a dire situation.
Factor in a battery that’ll reliably get you through even the most meeting-heavy days, and you have a premium smartwatch that’s definitely worth the splurge. So, don’t hesitate—get this premium version of an already high-end smartwatch for $300 off while you still can!
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