Apple quietly made MacBook Pro changes you'll actually appreciate the next time it breaks
The new M5 MacBook Pro may look identical on the outside, but inside, Apple’s engineers finally made a few tweaks that could make your next repair just a little less painful.
Apple has recently unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip. Apparently, the M5 isn't the only upgrade to the device this time, as a detailed teardown reveals that Apple has refined the internal design of the MacBook Pro, resulting in simpler battery access and a cleaner internal cable design.
The looks from outside of the M5 MacBook Pro and the M4 MacBook Pro are almost identical. However, when you open the case, as did iFixit in a teardown video, you'll see plenty of slight tweaks intended to better its repairability and engineering.
The overall structure of the battery assembly remains integrated with the top case, though.
Meanwhile, ports and the cooling fan are modular now, which means they can be independently replaced. Unfortunately, though, many of these parts are beneath the logic board, so accessing them still requires disassembly. Including the fan, which would occasionally need cleaning. Or replacement. But, oh well, at least Apple is moving in the right direction.
If you wish to replace the M5 MacBook Pro's display, you will still need to be patient. The antenna bracket gets removed first. The Touch ID sensor must be handled separately, and it slides out easily, but the reinstallment would need calibration with Apple's Repair Assistant tool.
Many of these small tweaks behind the scenes may go unnoticed by regular users. However, it's good to know that Apple is still working on optimizing the MacBook design process, with each new MacBook bringing adjustments for future servicing and production.
The MacBook Pro with M5 earned a 4 out of 10 for repairability. Changing the battery, ports, fan, and logic board still requires near-total disassembly. But at least Apple's engineers are thinking about repair with a slow movement toward modularity. Unfortunately, though, full repairability is still somewhat distant. But we're getting places.
MacBook Pro with M5 slightly more repairable than predecessor
The upgrades are aimed at subtle improvements, and not a huge redesign.
Apple's manual for the first time includes an instruction to disconnect the Battery Management system cable to cut power before starting to repair the device. That's obvious best practice, but it's the first time that the Cupertino tech giant is including these instructions in its manual. What that could hint of is that Apple is acknowledging the growing number of users willing to perform repairs themselves.
The battery is nearly identical to the predecessor, but its internal frame is altered, so people replacing it no longer need to remove the trackpad to reach the adhesive pull tabs. These tabs are intended to help lift the battery without prying or using a solvent, and they are now easier to reach.
Apart from functional changes, there are some slight differences in the layout of cables as well. These changes demonstrate Apple's commitment to enhancing manufacturing efficiency.
The hinge mechanism is now more uniformly aligned, which should improve its durability.
Apple's optimization of MacBook design may go unnoticed by the public
M5 MacBook Pro is an evolutionary upgrade
There's not much difference in terms of looks between the MacBook Pro with M5 and its predecessor with M4. The biggest upgrade this year is the M5 chip, which brings serious power gains. However, I'm still going to wait for next year's MacBook Pro models, which, rumor has it, may bring more serious upgrades.
