Apple quietly made MacBook Pro changes you'll actually appreciate the next time it breaks

MacBook Pro with M5 slightly more repairable than predecessor

Apple's manual for the first time includes an instruction to disconnect the Battery Management system cable to cut power before starting to repair the device. That's obvious best practice, but it's the first time that the Cupertino tech giant is including these instructions in its manual. What that could hint of is that Apple is acknowledging the growing number of users willing to perform repairs themselves.







The hinge mechanism is now more uniformly aligned, which should improve its durability.





How do you feel about Apple slowly making its MacBooks easier to repair? About time, Apple! Nice start, but still not enough I’ll believe it when I see it I’d rather let Apple fix it for me About time, Apple! 30.77% Nice start, but still not enough 46.15% I’ll believe it when I see it 23.08% I’d rather let Apple fix it for me 0%

Apple's optimization of MacBook design may go unnoticed by the public

M5 MacBook Pro is an evolutionary upgrade

There's not much difference in terms of looks between the MacBook Pro with M5 and its predecessor with M4. The biggest upgrade this year is the M5 chip, which brings serious power gains. However, I'm still going to wait for next year's MacBook Pro models, which, rumor has it, may bring more serious upgrades.







