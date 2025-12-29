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Tesla iPhone app update hints at a feature owners have been begging for

Code in the iOS version points to a shift away from Bluetooth reliance.

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Tesla appears to be laying the groundwork for native digital wallet support on the iPhone, a feature that would finally allow owners to unlock their cars using Apple Wallet. This discovery, found directly within the iOS application, suggests a significant shift away from relying solely on the proprietary app for vehicle access.

A shift toward native wallet integration


For years, Tesla drivers have had to rely on the "Phone Key" feature, which uses a Bluetooth connection maintained by the Tesla app running in the background. While innovative, it isn't flawless. However, in a new report, code unearthed in version 4.52.0 of the Tesla app for iPhone suggests a change is coming.

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The code found within the iOS application references "Harmony Wallet Key Cards," which points to an initial integration with Huawei's HarmonyOS, likely for the Chinese market. While it might seem odd for this to appear in the iPhone app, the underlying architecture for native wallet keys is universal.

The presence of this framework in the iOS binary indicates that Tesla is building the necessary support for system-level keys. This is the exact technology required for Apple Car Key integration, using the secure hardware inside the iPhone rather than just software.

Why native Apple Wallet support matters


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The current system is generally great, but it has a distinct Achilles' heel: if your iPhone aggressively manages battery life and kills the Tesla app background process, you walk up to a locked car. You then have to awkwardly fish your phone out, unlock it, and open the app to get in.

This is, of course, not the end of the world, just not as convenient. Native support for Apple Wallet solves this by moving the digital key into the iPhone's Secure Element. This utilizes NFC and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, meaning your phone communicates with the car at a hardware level.

Additionally, this technology supports "Power Reserve" on iPhones. If your battery dies, the NFC chip can still function for several hours, allowing you to unlock and start your car—a safety net the current Bluetooth app simply cannot offer.

Would you switch to Apple Wallet for your Tesla key?
Yes, the Bluetooth key is too unreliable on my iPhone.
36.73%
Maybe, but I like the features in the Tesla app.
36.73%
No, the current system works perfectly for me.
12.24%
I just use the physical key card anyway.
0%
I don’t own a Tesla.
14.29%
49 Votes

Finally fixing the friction


If this rolls out, I'm sure it will eliminate a lot of the friction that Tesla iPhone users have been experiencing for years. It also suggests Tesla is willing to compromise on its "we do everything ourselves" philosophy to offer a better user experience on iOS.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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