Tesla iPhone app update hints at a feature owners have been begging for





A shift toward native wallet integration



For years, Tesla drivers have had to rely on the "Phone Key" feature, which uses a Bluetooth connection maintained by the Tesla app running in the background. While innovative, it isn't flawless. However, in



Recommended For You The code found within the iOS application references "Harmony Wallet Key Cards," which points to an initial integration with Huawei's HarmonyOS, likely for the Chinese market. While it might seem odd for this to appear in the iPhone app, the underlying architecture for native wallet keys is universal. For years, Tesla drivers have had to rely on the "Phone Key" feature, which uses a Bluetooth connection maintained by the Tesla app running in the background. While innovative, it isn't flawless. However, in a new report , code unearthed in version 4.52.0 of the Tesla app for iPhone suggests a change is coming.The code found within the iOS application references "Harmony Wallet Key Cards," which points to an initial integration with Huawei's HarmonyOS, likely for the Chinese market. While it might seem odd for this to appear in the iPhone app, the underlying architecture for native wallet keys is universal.





The presence of this framework in the iOS binary indicates that Tesla is building the necessary support for system-level keys. This is the exact technology required for Apple Car Key integration, using the secure hardware inside the iPhone rather than just software.





Why native Apple Wallet support matters



Recommended For You The current system is generally great, but it has a distinct Achilles' heel: if your iPhone aggressively manages battery life and kills the Tesla app background process, you walk up to a locked car. You then have to awkwardly fish your phone out, unlock it, and open the app to get in.





This is, of course, not the end of the world, just not as convenient. Native support for Apple Wallet solves this by moving the digital key into the iPhone's Secure Element. This utilizes NFC and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, meaning your phone communicates with the car at a hardware level.





Additionally, this technology supports "Power Reserve" on iPhones. If your battery dies, the NFC chip can still function for several hours, allowing you to unlock and start your car—a safety net the current Bluetooth app simply cannot offer.



Would you switch to Apple Wallet for your Tesla key? Yes, the Bluetooth key is too unreliable on my iPhone. 36.73% Maybe, but I like the features in the Tesla app. 36.73% No, the current system works perfectly for me. 12.24% I just use the physical key card anyway. 0% I don’t own a Tesla. 14.29% Vote 49 Votes





Finally fixing the friction





If this rolls out, I'm sure it will eliminate a lot of the friction that Tesla iPhone users have been experiencing for years. It also suggests Tesla is willing to compromise on its "we do everything ourselves" philosophy to offer a better user experience on iOS.

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Tesla appears to be laying the groundwork for native digital wallet support on the iPhone, a feature that would finally allow owners to unlock their cars using Apple Wallet. This discovery, found directly within the iOS application, suggests a significant shift away from relying solely on the proprietary app for vehicle access.