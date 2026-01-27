Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple's latest Apple Watch band is all about unity – here's what it looks like

New Black History Month design available to order with in-store availability coming this week.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Apple Watch
Apple's new Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop on a black background.
Apple already has one of the widest selections of smartwatch bands on the market, covering everything from sporty to luxury. And now, it is adding another option to the lineup with a new band created to mark Black History Month.

Apple introduces a new Unity Connection band


Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop, a new limited-edition band designed to celebrate Black History Month and highlight the idea of connection.

The band is available to order now through the Apple Store online and the Apple Store app, with in-store availability rolling out later this week. Pricing is set at $99.

The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop comes in 42 mm and 46 mm sizes and is offered in band sizes ranging from 0 to 12. It works with Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, Apple Watch SE models, and all Apple Watch Ultra versions, though the Ultra is limited to the 46 mm band size.

Design inspired by culture, crafted with premium materials


The new band features the colors of the Pan-African flag. | Image credit – Apple

Just like previous Black Unity releases, this new band was designed by Black creatives and allies within Apple. Visually, it continues the tradition of using the Pan-African flag as inspiration, featuring red, green, and black tones woven throughout the band.

Apple uses a precision braiding process to weave recycled polyester yarn around ultra-thin silicone threads. The result is a soft, flexible band with a slightly textured feel that is comfortable for all-day wear. It is also sweat- and water-resistant, making it practical for workouts and everyday use.

Recommended For You

At first glance, the colors may look simple, but up close, the band reveals multiple shades within each color, adding depth and a more dynamic look compared to flat, single-tone bands.

Alongside the band launch, Apple highlighted its continued support for organizations that focus on creativity, education, and opportunity in under-resourced communities.

The company says it is providing grants to groups such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Urban Arts in New York, Youth Music in London, the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and Enactus México in Mexico City.

According to Apple, these initiatives build on its long-term commitment to expanding economic, educational, and creative opportunities globally, tying the Unity Connection release to a broader message beyond just hardware.

What makes Apple’s Unity bands interesting to you?

A familiar tradition for Apple Watch collectors


For Apple fans, the Black Unity bands have become something of a yearly tradition. Each release brings a new visual theme, with past designs including styles like “Unity Bloom” and “Unity Rhythm.” The 2026 “Unity Connection” band adds another chapter to that ongoing series, making it especially appealing for collectors.

I think it is also nice that this isn’t one of Apple’s entry-level bands. The Braided Solo Loop is generally seen as one of the most comfortable and premium Apple Watch bands available, so this release isn’t just symbolic, it is also practical.

And finally, it is again worth noting that you don’t need the latest Apple Watch to use it. The wide compatibility means older models can still pair with the new band, which makes it an easy upgrade for long-time Apple Watch users looking to refresh their setup.

In other Apple news, after five years, the company has just rolled out the second-generation AirTag, bringing a handful of meaningful upgrades such as the company’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. At the same time, it is also preparing to introduce its first MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touchscreen support, which, according to a new report, is expected to arrive later this year.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless