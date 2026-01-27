Apple's latest Apple Watch band is all about unity – here's what it looks like
New Black History Month design available to order with in-store availability coming this week.
Apple already has one of the widest selections of smartwatch bands on the market, covering everything from sporty to luxury. And now, it is adding another option to the lineup with a new band created to mark Black History Month.
Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop, a new limited-edition band designed to celebrate Black History Month and highlight the idea of connection.
The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop comes in 42 mm and 46 mm sizes and is offered in band sizes ranging from 0 to 12. It works with Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, Apple Watch SE models, and all Apple Watch Ultra versions, though the Ultra is limited to the 46 mm band size.
Apple uses a precision braiding process to weave recycled polyester yarn around ultra-thin silicone threads. The result is a soft, flexible band with a slightly textured feel that is comfortable for all-day wear. It is also sweat- and water-resistant, making it practical for workouts and everyday use.
Alongside the band launch, Apple highlighted its continued support for organizations that focus on creativity, education, and opportunity in under-resourced communities.
The company says it is providing grants to groups such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Urban Arts in New York, Youth Music in London, the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and Enactus México in Mexico City.
According to Apple, these initiatives build on its long-term commitment to expanding economic, educational, and creative opportunities globally, tying the Unity Connection release to a broader message beyond just hardware.
For Apple fans, the Black Unity bands have become something of a yearly tradition. Each release brings a new visual theme, with past designs including styles like “Unity Bloom” and “Unity Rhythm.” The 2026 “Unity Connection” band adds another chapter to that ongoing series, making it especially appealing for collectors.
I think it is also nice that this isn’t one of Apple’s entry-level bands. The Braided Solo Loop is generally seen as one of the most comfortable and premium Apple Watch bands available, so this release isn’t just symbolic, it is also practical.
And finally, it is again worth noting that you don’t need the latest Apple Watch to use it. The wide compatibility means older models can still pair with the new band, which makes it an easy upgrade for long-time Apple Watch users looking to refresh their setup.
The new band features the colors of the Pan-African flag. | Image credit – Apple
At first glance, the colors may look simple, but up close, the band reveals multiple shades within each color, adding depth and a more dynamic look compared to flat, single-tone bands.
In other Apple news, after five years, the company has just rolled out the second-generation AirTag, bringing a handful of meaningful upgrades such as the company’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. At the same time, it is also preparing to introduce its first MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touchscreen support, which, according to a new report, is expected to arrive later this year.
