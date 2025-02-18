Goal! iPhone and Android users will both benefit from this Apple streaming partnership









What's included?

This season marks a significant milestone, and the league is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special commemorative patch. Each team's jersey will feature a unique Apple TV sleeve patch, designed to reflect the club's individual crest, colors, and overall visual identity. Players will wear these patches throughout the entire 2025 season, providing a tangible connection to the history of the league, while also acknowledging the new broadcast partnership. This comprehensive coverage includes all 30 teams' matches, in-depth analysis, exclusive content, and access to tournaments like the Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and select MLS NEXT Pro games. The season promises new viewing options, expanded programming, and exclusive content, making it a landmark year for the league.





A highlight for fans will surely be an exclusive interview with Lionel Messi by Zane Lowe on Apple Music. In this interview he will discuss his career, his move to Inter Miami, the growth of MLS, his evolving playing style, the importance of music in his life, and his experiences as a father. This will be available on Apple Music, YouTube, and MLS Season Pass.









Another enhancement for the viewing experience is the launch of "Sunday Night Soccer." Each week, a featured game will be broadcast with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. Preview shows, "MLS Countdown" and "MLS La Previa," will lead up to the Sunday game. Following the match, "MLS Wrap Up" and "MLS El Resumen" will recap the week's action, providing game analysis. The inaugural "Sunday Night Soccer" will feature the debut of San Diego FC against the reigning MLS Cup champions, LA Galaxy on February 23rd at 7PM eastern time. Expanding access, MLS Season Pass is now available on Android devices following the launch of the Apple TV app on that platform . This was unveiled last week and available now from the Google Play Store on various Android devices, including phones, tablets, and foldables. This makes it easier for Android users to subscribe and enjoy the matches. Furthermore, the app is designed with a user-friendly interface for Android users.



Apple TV+ will also premiere "Onside: Major League Soccer," an eight-part documentary series that offers an inside look at the 2024 MLS season, featuring players, coaches, and clubs. The first episode will be available to MLS Season Pass subscribers.





Finally, fans can stay updated on scores, stats, and standings through the Apple Sports app . The app offers live scores, play-by-play information, team stats, and betting odds. It also syncs with favorites selected in the Apple TV app and Apple News. Live Activities on iPhone and Apple Watch provide quick access to live scores and play-by-play updates.





How can you view all this content?

Here's the fun part for us techies.

To further broaden access, T-Mobile is offering its customers free access to MLS Season Pass for the entire season . This promotion applies to qualified T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers, including businesses. Customers can redeem this offer through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Additionally, MLS Season Pass subscriptions are available through DIRECTV, with live matches accessible on specific channels. Xfinity customers can also subscribe directly through their provider and watch games seamlessly within their channel guide. Comcast and Apple are also providing free access to MLS 360 for all Xfinity customers.

MLS Season Pass is accessible through the Apple TV app on various devices, including Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles. Fans can subscribe for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the full season. Apple TV+ subscribers can access a special rate of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. Full-season MLS club ticket accounts include an MLS Season Pass subscription. Family Sharing allows up to six family members to share the subscription.



MLS Season Pass is accessible through the Apple TV app on various devices, including Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles. Fans can subscribe for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the full season. Apple TV+ subscribers can access a special rate of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. Full-season MLS club ticket accounts include an MLS Season Pass subscription. Family Sharing allows up to six family members to share the subscription. This expanded access and increased coverage suggest a broader reach for MLS, potentially engaging new fans. The availability on Android devices and through various cable providers makes the content more accessible, not to mention, deepen fan engagement. Have a fun 30th MLS season!