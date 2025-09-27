Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple CEO Tim Cook off the hook for alleged labor rights violations

The U.S. labor board has withdrawn all allegations against Apple CEO Tim Cook for an email that he had sent out to employees in 2021.

By
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook on-stage
Apple CEO Tim Cook has just had allegations of labor rights violations — over conduct from 2021 — revoked by the U.S. labor board. The agency had been claiming for years that Cook had violated labor laws in 2021, when he sent out an email that warned employees against leaking any confidential information.

Cook’s email had said that any workers caught leaking trade secrets would not have a future at the company. The email had also said that Apple was doing everything to track down employees who let slip the company’s secrets. According to the agency, Apple had been restraining employees’ rights and making them believe that they were under strict surveillance.

Do you think Apple is guilty of these accusations?

Vote View Result


The U.S. labor board has withdrawn (subscription required) all of these allegations now, ending an ordeal that has been ongoing since 2023. Back then, the labor board had said that it was hopeful that this would keep other corporations in check, and that employers would understand that no one is above the law.

Now that the allegations have been dismissed, activist Janneke Parrish — who had been fired from Apple after bringing forth claims of misdoings — says that this is a loss for the workforce. In Parrish’s eyes, this sets a precedent for further misconduct with employees, as companies will believe that they are beyond justice.

While these claims may have been dismissed, another case is currently open against Apple, though not formally by any U.S.-based agency.



According to a recent report by the China Labor Watch, iPhone 17 production forced employees to work overtime and stay nights against their will. Chinese employees at the Zhengzhou Foxconn plant also had their pay withheld for weeks at a time, and quitting meant that they wouldn’t see a dime of that money.

The report alleges that Apple representatives were present at the plant, and were quite aware of the labor violations being carried out, but that they chose to turn a blind eye. Apple says that it is investigating these claims, and reiterated that the company cared deeply about the well-being of all employees working on its products.

