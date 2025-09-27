Apple CEO Tim Cook off the hook for alleged labor rights violations
The U.S. labor board has withdrawn all allegations against Apple CEO Tim Cook for an email that he had sent out to employees in 2021.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has just had allegations of labor rights violations — over conduct from 2021 — revoked by the U.S. labor board. The agency had been claiming for years that Cook had violated labor laws in 2021, when he sent out an email that warned employees against leaking any confidential information.
The U.S. labor board has withdrawn (subscription required) all of these allegations now, ending an ordeal that has been ongoing since 2023. Back then, the labor board had said that it was hopeful that this would keep other corporations in check, and that employers would understand that no one is above the law.
While these claims may have been dismissed, another case is currently open against Apple, though not formally by any U.S.-based agency.
According to a recent report by the China Labor Watch, iPhone 17 production forced employees to work overtime and stay nights against their will. Chinese employees at the Zhengzhou Foxconn plant also had their pay withheld for weeks at a time, and quitting meant that they wouldn’t see a dime of that money.
The report alleges that Apple representatives were present at the plant, and were quite aware of the labor violations being carried out, but that they chose to turn a blind eye. Apple says that it is investigating these claims, and reiterated that the company cared deeply about the well-being of all employees working on its products.
Cook’s email had said that any workers caught leaking trade secrets would not have a future at the company. The email had also said that Apple was doing everything to track down employees who let slip the company’s secrets. According to the agency, Apple had been restraining employees’ rights and making them believe that they were under strict surveillance.
The U.S. labor board has withdrawn (subscription required) all of these allegations now, ending an ordeal that has been ongoing since 2023. Back then, the labor board had said that it was hopeful that this would keep other corporations in check, and that employers would understand that no one is above the law.
Now that the allegations have been dismissed, activist Janneke Parrish — who had been fired from Apple after bringing forth claims of misdoings — says that this is a loss for the workforce. In Parrish’s eyes, this sets a precedent for further misconduct with employees, as companies will believe that they are beyond justice.
While these claims may have been dismissed, another case is currently open against Apple, though not formally by any U.S.-based agency.
iPhone 17 production violated labor laws. | Image credit — PhoneArena
According to a recent report by the China Labor Watch, iPhone 17 production forced employees to work overtime and stay nights against their will. Chinese employees at the Zhengzhou Foxconn plant also had their pay withheld for weeks at a time, and quitting meant that they wouldn’t see a dime of that money.
The report alleges that Apple representatives were present at the plant, and were quite aware of the labor violations being carried out, but that they chose to turn a blind eye. Apple says that it is investigating these claims, and reiterated that the company cared deeply about the well-being of all employees working on its products.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: