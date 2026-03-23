Miraculous new Amazon deal slashes $170 off Apple's 11th Gen iPad with A16 power
One storage variant, one colorway, one massive discount, most likely not a lot of time to act.
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This is not the world's prettiest or fastest tablet, but it is handsome and powerful enough. | Image by PhoneArena
Were you disappointed to see no 12th Gen "regular" iPad unveiled alongside the new Apple M4-powered iPad Air 11 and 13 earlier this month? If yes, I have a phenomenal new Amazon deal to recommend that's all but guaranteed to turn your frown upside down.
The 2025-released iPad (A16), which may not feel like the best tablet for a lot of hardcore Apple fans in 2026, is massively discounted in a specific storage variant and a single color option, thus becoming an absolute must-buy (for an undoubtedly limited time) for many folks who can't afford the aforementioned iPad Air (M4) duo.
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We're not talking about an entry-level 128GB configuration here, so technically, this is not the world's most affordable tablet, but for what it offers, the 512 gig version of the 11-inch iPad (2025) in a silver hue is pretty much impossible to beat (not to mention very hard to turn down) at a huge $170 discount from a $649 list price.
How does this compare to some of the same product's past promotions in an identical variant? Pretty favorably, as I'm not aware of a single discount greater than 50 bucks offered by a retailer like Amazon so far this year, and even on Black Friday 2025, the deepest price cut was only around $70.
That's an objectively good but not great screen. | Image by PhoneArena
How good is the 11th Gen iPad? Obviously, nowhere near as good as a new 11-inch iPad Air, but arguably better than the best mid-range Android tablets around. Like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+. Granted, it is a little disappointing that no stylus is included in the regular price of a latest-generation iPad, and the Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen could also be better, only supporting 60Hz refresh rate technology when so many other budget-friendly tablets are equipped with 90 or even 120Hz capabilities.
But the overall performance and software support are simply unrivaled (especially at a new record low price), and the battery life and audio quality are certainly not bad either, as evidenced in our comprehensive Apple iPad (A16) review from last year.
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