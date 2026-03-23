Miraculous new Amazon deal slashes $170 off Apple's 11th Gen iPad with A16 power









The 2025-released iPad (A16) , which may not feel like the best tablet for a lot of hardcore Apple fans in 2026, is massively discounted in a specific storage variant and a single color option, thus becoming an absolute must-buy (for an undoubtedly limited time) for many folks who can't afford the aforementioned iPad Air (M4) duo.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $170 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





We're not talking about an entry-level 128GB configuration here, so technically, this is not the world's most affordable tablet, but for what it offers, the 512 gig version of the 11-inch iPad (2025) in a silver hue is pretty much impossible to beat (not to mention very hard to turn down) at a huge $170 discount from a $649 list price.





How does this compare to some of the same product's past promotions in an identical variant? Pretty favorably, as I'm not aware of a single discount greater than 50 bucks offered by a retailer like Amazon so far this year, and even on Black Friday 2025, the deepest price cut was only around $70.













But the overall performance and software support are simply unrivaled (especially at a new record low price), and the battery life and audio quality are certainly not bad either, as evidenced in our comprehensive Apple iPad (A16) review from last year.