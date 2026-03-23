Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Miraculous new Amazon deal slashes $170 off Apple's 11th Gen iPad with A16 power

One storage variant, one colorway, one massive discount, most likely not a lot of time to act.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad (A16)
This is not the world's prettiest or fastest tablet, but it is handsome and powerful enough. | Image by PhoneArena

Were you disappointed to see no 12th Gen "regular" iPad unveiled alongside the new Apple M4-powered iPad Air 11 and 13 earlier this month? If yes, I have a phenomenal new Amazon deal to recommend that's all but guaranteed to turn your frown upside down.

The 2025-released iPad (A16), which may not feel like the best tablet for a lot of hardcore Apple fans in 2026, is massively discounted in a specific storage variant and a single color option, thus becoming an absolute must-buy (for an undoubtedly limited time) for many folks who can't afford the aforementioned iPad Air (M4) duo.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$170 off (26%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


We're not talking about an entry-level 128GB configuration here, so technically, this is not the world's most affordable tablet, but for what it offers, the 512 gig version of the 11-inch iPad (2025) in a silver hue is pretty much impossible to beat (not to mention very hard to turn down) at a huge $170 discount from a $649 list price.

How does this compare to some of the same product's past promotions in an identical variant? Pretty favorably, as I'm not aware of a single discount greater than 50 bucks offered by a retailer like Amazon so far this year, and even on Black Friday 2025, the deepest price cut was only around $70.


How good is the 11th Gen iPad? Obviously, nowhere near as good as a new 11-inch iPad Air, but arguably better than the best mid-range Android tablets around. Like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+. Granted, it is a little disappointing that no stylus is included in the regular price of a latest-generation iPad, and the Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen could also be better, only supporting 60Hz refresh rate technology when so many other budget-friendly tablets are equipped with 90 or even 120Hz capabilities.

But the overall performance and software support are simply unrivaled (especially at a new record low price), and the battery life and audio quality are certainly not bad either, as evidenced in our comprehensive Apple iPad (A16) review from last year.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15939 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app

Latest News

This could be the best camera phone of 2026, and it's launching sooner than you think
This could be the best camera phone of 2026, and it's launching sooner than you think
Check out the first awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro discount while you can!
Check out the first awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro discount while you can!
Miraculous new Amazon deal slashes $170 off Apple's 11th Gen iPad with A16 power
Miraculous new Amazon deal slashes $170 off Apple's 11th Gen iPad with A16 power
5G is yesterday's papers, as investments in 5G SA skyrocket year-on-year
5G is yesterday's papers, as investments in 5G SA skyrocket year-on-year
The OnePlus 16, 17, and future phones might not launch in your country: here's why
The OnePlus 16, 17, and future phones might not launch in your country: here's why
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless