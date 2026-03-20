Your Android 16 phone has a serious VPN bug that could leave you exposed – here's how to fix it right away

It has been breaking the VPN apps for 7 months





Android 16 that is affecting not only its app but almost all VPN service providers. According to the post, on some smartphones running Android 16 , the VPN app fails to connect to the internet after you update it while it's active. This may leave users with the impression that their VPN app is faulty, but Proton VPN claims that the issue is actually caused by a bug in Android.



Recommended For You Proton VPN recently posted about a bug inthat is affecting not only its app but almost all VPN service providers. According to the post, on some smartphones running, the VPN app fails to connect to the internet after you update it while it's active. This may leave users with the impression that their VPN app is faulty, but Proton VPN claims that the issue is actually caused by a bug in Android.

The post further mentions that Google has been informed of this issue by multiple VPN providers, including Mullvadnet, WireGuard, TunnelBear, and Proton VPN itself, yet no fix has been rolled out. The bug reportedly corrupts the Android network stack after you update your VPN app, which eventually ends up disconnecting you from the VPN in the background without giving you any sort of warning or prompt.









Despite multiple reports, Google has reportedly not properly addressed the situation. The only response the tech giant has given on this matter, as per the post, is that they "don't see anything unusual."





How important is a VPN app to you on your phone? Very important as I use it every day. I rarely use a VPN app. I use proxy servers instead. Vote 3 Votes

What can you do to restore your connection?



As mentioned above, Google has yet to officially address this bug, so no fix is available from them at the moment. Reports indicate that restarting the VPN app also fails to restore the connection. The only thing that appears to be working currently is reinstalling the VPN app. Rebooting the phone seems to also work for some users, so you can try this as well if you face this issue on your device.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy As mentioned above, Google has yet to officially address this bug, so no fix is available from them at the moment. Reports indicate that restarting the VPN app also fails to restore the connection. The only thing that appears to be working currently is reinstalling the VPN app. Rebooting the phone seems to also work for some users, so you can try this as well if you face this issue on your device.

Initially, it was speculated that the bug was triggering only when Always On VPN (one of the features of Proton VPN) was enabled. The VPN company, however, clarified that they were able to replicate the situation even when this feature wasn't enabled.





That said, given the number of complaints and Proton VPN's public callout of Google, I'm confident the tech giant will roll out a permanent solution soon. Until then, I recommend keeping an eye on your VPN's background behavior after updating it on your Android smartphone. If you find that it’s failing to establish a connection, try the fixes mentioned above.

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