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An eSIM is a must for travel: Try one with a free worldwide data plan with Ubigi!

Ubigi's data plans are the affordable way to stay connected while on a vacation - anywhere.

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Preslav Kateliev
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Stay connected anywhere with Ubigi roaming data plans | Image by Ubigi
This story is sponsored by Ubigi. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The season for vacations and adventures is here. And staying connected while abroad has never been easier.

Instead of relying on expensive roaming fees or packages, nowadays you have the option to use an eSIM service that grants you coverage in the countries and areas you intend to visit.

And trying it out for the first time has never been easier now that Ubigi offers a Free 500MB worldwide data plan for you to test out the service! Plus after signing up for free you also get a 10% OFF coupon on your first purchase.

Get a FREE Ubigi data plan


Ubigi specializes in offering data-only plans for a large number of destinations around the world at very fair prices. Thanks to deep partnerships with multiple local operators across destinations, Ubigi can offer widespread coverage and stable 5G connectivity for your next trip.

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Is data-only enough? In 2026, it certainly is. You can have your chats and phone conversations via WhatsApp or Facetime. You can explore Maps and get your routes easily. You can keep using your phone for mobile payments. You keep access to your emails and plane tickets, so no bad surprises ruin your trip.

What sets Ubigi apart:


One of the major concerns when using a limited data plan abroad is “What if I run out of MB and need to recharge?”. Ubigi’s app specifically allows you to top-up even if you are out of data and can’t connect to Wi-Fi!

The one eSIM you buy through the app can be valid for all the destinations you intend to visit — no awkward juggling of different eSIMs.

Wireless hotspot enabled with no restrictions. Full 5G in 80+ destinations at no additional cost.

Get a free worldwide data plan now


What Ubigi eSIM offers


Ubigi offers you connectivity in 200+ destinations, 80+ of which have 5G at no extra cost and 90+ offering unlimited data plans.

24/7 customer support will help you untangle any issue you might run into. But the truth is, eSIM installation is pretty straightforward.

An IP address changer (Smart IP) is available for residents of France, Canada, Belgium, Japan, Australia, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. With this feature, you can decide between a destination IP or an IP address from your country of residence, which lets you browse the web as if you were at home.

Another interesting feature:, the app can be unlocked with your biometrics (Face ID / fingerprint scanner) for easy access.

Pricing is extremely flexible and is broken down by destinations and days. You can get an Ubigi eSIM for 30, 15, 7, 3, or just one day.

Try Ubigi now for free



Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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