The Amazon Prime Day 2020 October date is official, check out the early deals
America's shelter-at-home state orders that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic brought on, have boosted the Amazon share price, and made CEO Jeff Bezos even richer, but the online shopping spree also brought immense challenges to the supply chains of, well, everything, not only toilet paper.
Best early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Amazon device deals for Prime Day
- Two Echo Dot devices for the price of one
- Fire TV Recast for $129.99
- A $100 off on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs like Toshiba's 43-incher
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99 (from October 6)
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99 (from October 6)
- $40 on Echo Show 5 (from October 6)
- Echo Auto with Alexa in your car plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99 (from October 6)
- Two Blink Mini indoor cameras for $49.98, or Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99 (from October 6)
Amazon services and brands deals for Prime Day 2020
- Audible: Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, all at no additional cost.
- Amazon Music: For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts.
- Kindle Unlimited: New customers to Kindle Unlimited save 50% off a 6-month subscription.
- Kindle Book Deals: Spend $20 on ebooks and get a $5 ebook credit; Plus, Prime members can choose two, new select Kindle books for free.
- Amazon Fashion: Save up to 30% on select Vineyard Vines clothing for men, up to 15% on select fall fashion from Shopbop including boots, denim, and more, up to 30% on select top trends from premium women’s fashion, including ASTR the Label, Splendid, and Alo Yoga, up to 30% on select kids' and baby clothing and shoes, up to 30% on select styles from Calvin Klein, up to 30% on select Dress the Population, 4SI3NNA, and Black Halo dresses.
- Amazon Brands: Save up to 40% on select clothing styles including Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, 40% on pet essentials from Wag, 20% on Belei skin care products, 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear, 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo, 20% on coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly, and Solimo, and 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care.
- Amazon Fresh: Members can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh plus item level offers throughout the store. Visit amazon.com/Fresh for more.
- Home: Save up to 20% or more on furniture brands including Modway, Lane Home Furnishings, Walker Edison Furniture Company, and Nathan James. Save up to 20% or more on select rugs from brands including nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers. Save on Martha Stewart Hunts Table Lamp Living Room Decor and Madison Park Signature Colette table lamp.
- Prime Video: Today through Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy with up to 50% off on select titles.
- Tools: Save up to 20% on select DEWALT saws and drills and up to 15% on select DEWALT impact driver and drill combo Kits.
- Toys: Save up to 30% on select toys from Green Toys.
- Smart Home and Appliances: Save 20% on Broan Appliances and 15% on Midea compact refrigerators. Save on Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link and SYLVANIA Tungsten halogen light bulbs.
- Lawn & Garden: Save on Masterbuilt Electric Smoker and accessories, select BLACK+DECKER outdoor tools, Back to the Roots Water Garden, American Lawn Mower Company electric lawn mower, Champion 3400-Watt Portable Generator.