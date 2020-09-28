The Amazon Prime Day 2020 October date is official, check out the early deals

















When will the Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates be? October 13-14, but the early Prime deals start today, and you can get huge discounts off Amazon's sought after devices like the Echo Dot or Kindle already, so we've handpicked a few deals worth their salt.





Best early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals





Amazon device deals for Prime Day





Two Echo Dot devices for the price of one

Fire TV Recast for $129.99

A $100 off on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs like Toshiba's 43-incher

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99 (from October 6)

Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99 (from October 6)

$40 on Echo Show 5 (from October 6)

Echo Auto with Alexa in your car plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99 (from October 6)

Two Blink Mini indoor cameras for $49.98, or Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99 (from October 6)





Amazon services and brands deals for Prime Day 2020





America's shelter-at-home state orders that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic brought on, have boosted the Amazon share price, and made CEO Jeff Bezos even richer, but the online shopping spree also brought immense challenges to the supply chains of, well, everything, not only toilet paper.