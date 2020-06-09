Android Google

Despite the Pixel 4's reception, Google Pixel sales were surprisingly strong in 2019

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 09, 2020, 1:17 PM
The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have so far proven to be massive sales disappointments. But that lack of success didn’t stop Google from reportedly shipping a record number of Pixel smartphones last year.

Google now sells more smartphones than OnePlus


Market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has today revealed that Google shipped an impressive 7.2 million Pixel smartphones between January and December 2019. That number is up 52% year-on-year from the 4.7 million devices sold in 2018.

The latest figures, which represent the “best performance ever” for the lineup, are reportedly down to strong performance in the United States. Google pursued more carrier partnerships last year, something that helped open up the smartphones to a wider audience.

IDC also claims the Pixel series experienced growth in Japan, where the iPhone currently dominates, and Western Europe. Specific markets were not specified for the latter, but the UK was likely the key driving force.

As for sales by device, Google itself admitted that the flagship Pixel 3 series was less popular than its predecessor. That, combined with the poor Pixel 4 reception towards the end of 2019, suggests the mid-range Pixel 3a was likely the key growth driver last year.

Google now ships more smartphones annually than OnePlus, according to Francisco Jerome from IDC, but the company is still far from reaching the top 10. To even be close, it would need to be shipping over 20 million units annually.

The internet giant has now officially surpassed Sony too, who sold 3.9 million Xperia smartphones in 2019 according to its quarterly financial reports.

