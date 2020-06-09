Despite the Pixel 4's reception, Google Pixel sales were surprisingly strong in 2019
Google now sells more smartphones than OnePlus
Market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has today revealed that Google shipped an impressive 7.2 million Pixel smartphones between January and December 2019. That number is up 52% year-on-year from the 4.7 million devices sold in 2018.
IDC also claims the Pixel series experienced growth in Japan, where the iPhone currently dominates, and Western Europe. Specific markets were not specified for the latter, but the UK was likely the key driving force.
Google now ships more smartphones annually than OnePlus, according to Francisco Jerome from IDC, but the company is still far from reaching the top 10. To even be close, it would need to be shipping over 20 million units annually.
The internet giant has now officially surpassed Sony too, who sold 3.9 million Xperia smartphones in 2019 according to its quarterly financial reports.
