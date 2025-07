FCC criticised for coddling T-Mobile and endangering rural dynamics

T-Mobile

—FCC, July 2025

The RWA feared that the transaction would otherwise harm both rural customers and rural carriers if T-Mobile insisted on unfavorable roaming agreements with them.



The RWA’s requests were denied, with the FCC reassuring the coalition that its dispute resolution framework would ensure that any roaming agreements were reasonable.



Purchasing roaming services from another carrier allows mobile wireless providers to ensure their subscribers aren't left without connectivity in areas where they don't provide service. Roaming agreements let carriers use the facilities of other companies to provide service to their customers when they travel outside of their service area.



The RWA has criticized the FCC for rubber-stamping the deal, claiming it gave in to the demands of T-Mobile and UScellular.



Recommended Stories The FCC was seemingly only interested in using the deal approval as a lever to get T-Mobile to scrap its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program,



UScellular typically signed reciprocal roaming agreements with rural companies, meaning both sides paid each other when their respective customers roamed onto each other's networks.



—Carri Bennet, RWA’s outside general counsel, July 2025

This represents lost roaming revenue for rural companies, and it might be enough to threaten their survival.



When it greenlit T-Mobile 's purchase of UScellular, the FCC said that rural providers struggling to reach reasonable roaming deals with T-Mobile could file a complaint. This is often futile and leads nowhere.



—Roger Entner, principal of Recon Analytics, July 2025



Moreover, rural carriers aren't necessarily here for the long haul, and most will be glad to cash out when convenient.



Another threat looming over roaming agreements with rural carriers is satellite service. T-Mobile 's Starlink-powered T-Mobile to enter into deals with rural carriers.



If T-Mobile completely ices out rural carriers, it will further harm competition and might wipe them out. This will pave the way for T-Mobile to get its hands on even more spectrum.



The DoJ had expressed concerns about spectrum aggregation when it decided not to stop T-Mobile from scooping up UScellular. The FCC, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have an issue with this, so regardless of RWA's objections, T-Mobile is only going to continue becoming more powerful now. However, if it means better service for rural areas, that might not matter much, at least in the short run.

