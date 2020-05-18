Did Google just leak Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 prices?
Pixel 5's starting price will reportedly be $100 lower than Pixel 4's
Although the survey doesn't directly mention the two phones, it talks about a handset with a plastic body and 3.5mm headphone jack, and a high-end smartphone with a class-leading camera, water resistance, and wireless charging.
Apparently, Google is trying to ascertain which of the two handsets users will prefer more. While it might be worried about the Pixel 4a eating up Pixel 5 sales, it makes more sense to worry about the overall shipments at the moment.
The Pixel 4a will likely cost $349 for the version with 128GB of native storage. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, starts at $399 for the 64GB model. However, a recent report claims that Apple will reduce the iPhone SE's price further to boost sales.
As for the Pixel 5, Google will supposedly get rid of the bells and whistles. Instead of the Snapdragon 865, the phone will presumably be driven by the Snapdragon 768G. It is also tipped to leave behind the Soli radar sense. This reduction in cost is what would help it drive down the price.
While the survey is no confirmation that these would be the actual starting prices of the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, this is something Google desperately needs to stay relevant.