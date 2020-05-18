Android Google

Did Google just leak Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 prices?

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 18, 2020, 12:25 PM
Did Google just leak Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 prices?
After two successful generations, Google apparently lost its way with the Pixel smartphones. The aptly priced Pixel 3a was a beacon of hope, but things went downhill again with the Pixel 4. Of course, Google is not the one to go without a fight, and apparently it wants to do everything right this year. Reports have been swirling around that the Pixel 4a will be cheaper than the rumored $399 price tag and now Google has lent more credibility to those leaks. 

Pixel 5's starting price will reportedly be $100 lower than Pixel 4's


A Reddit user (via Android Authority) just posted a screenshot of a Google survey and it hints that the Pixel 4a will start at $349 and the more premium Pixel 5 will cost $699 in its base configuration.

Although the survey doesn't directly mention the two phones, it talks about a handset with a plastic body and 3.5mm headphone jack, and a high-end smartphone with a class-leading camera, water resistance, and wireless charging

Apparently, Google is trying to ascertain which of the two handsets users will prefer more. While it might be worried about the Pixel 4a eating up Pixel 5 sales, it makes more sense to worry about the overall shipments at the moment. 

The Pixel 4a will likely cost $349 for the version with 128GB of native storage. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, starts at $399 for the 64GB model. However, a recent report claims that Apple will reduce the iPhone SE's price further to boost sales. 

As for the Pixel 5, Google will supposedly get rid of the bells and whistles. Instead of the Snapdragon 865, the phone will presumably be driven by the Snapdragon 768G. It is also tipped to leave behind the Soli radar sense. This reduction in cost is what would help it drive down the price.

While the survey is no confirmation that these would be the actual starting prices of the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, this is something Google desperately needs to stay relevant.


Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Apple developing 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad Mini for release in 2020 & 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless