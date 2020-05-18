Did Google just leak Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 prices?



Pixel 5's starting price will reportedly be $100 lower than Pixel 4's





Reddit user (via Android Authority ) just posted a screenshot of a Google survey and it hints that the Pixel 4a will start at $349 and the more premium Pixel 5 will cost $699 in its base configuration.



Although the survey doesn't directly mention the two phones, it talks about a handset with a plastic body and 3.5mm headphone jack, and a high-end smartphone with a class-leading camera, water resistance, and wireless charging



Apparently, Google is trying to ascertain which of the two handsets users will prefer more. While it might be worried about the Pixel 4a eating up Pixel 5 sales, it makes more sense to worry about the overall shipments at the moment.



The Pixel 4a will likely cost $349 for the version with 128GB of native storage. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, starts at $399 for the 64GB model. However, a recent report claims that Apple will reduce the iPhone SE's price further to boost sales.



While the survey is no confirmation that these would be the actual starting prices of the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, this is something Google desperately needs to stay relevant.







