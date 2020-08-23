Latest leaked images, rumored specs for Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

leak like a sieve last week, and on Saturday night the most recent image of the two devices We've seen the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5 leak like a sieve last week, and on Saturday night the most recent image of the two devices were posted on Reddit . They were quickly pulled down which is often a sign that the leak hit too close to home. In other words, the leaker received some type of communication, whether via call, email, or text, demanding that the information be removed forthwith (if you watch enough scripted cop shows you'll understand).

Before the image and specs disappeared, they were captured by 9to5Google . In the photo, the Pixel 5 is the smaller of the two phones and is on the left with the Pixel 4a 5G on the right. Observant readers will note that while the Pixel 5 camera module is in the same place where it was mounted for the Pixel 4 last year, the flash is now on top of the module instead of at the bottom. The spectral and flicker sensors are on the bottom. On the back of the phone is a fingerprint sensor that was replaced on last year's Pixel 4 with the Face Unlock facial recognition feature.









Before we go through the specs for both models, we want to point out that instead of equipping the dual-camera setup with primary and telephoto cameras as it did for the Pixel 4, Google replaced the latter camera with a .5x wide lens; the rear camera carries a 12.2MP sensor and an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera should be found on the front of the unit. Google also addressed the battery issue as the Pixel 4 is rumored to be equipped with a 4000mAh capacity battery, a 43% hike over last year's battery. In 2019, there were many complaints from Pixel 4 users who were constantly on the lookout for an outlet to power up the 2800mAh battery on their handset.









The remaining rumored specs did not include a screen size but did note the 60Hz/90Hz refresh rate that the Pixel 5 display will sport. The device should be powered, as expected, by a Snapdragon 765G and might come out of the box with 8GB of memory. If true, we would certainly welcome the three-year progression taking the amount of RAM on the Pixel from 4GB to 6GB and now possibly 8GB. The phone has a plastic back and there is no earphone jack.





To help keep the phone running throughout the day, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a larger 3800mAh battery compared to the 3140 mAh one that powers the non-5G model. It will have the same camera sensors and module as the one on the Pixel 5. The unknown-sized screen will have an old-school 60Hz refresh rate, and the Pixel 4a 5G will come with 6GB of memory. To help drive the 5G connectivity, this model contains a Snapdragon 765G instead of the Snapdragon 730 used on the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to be priced at $499, a $150 or 44% bump over the 4G LTE version.









It does not appear that Google will be releasing an "XL" version of any phone this year. While the Pixel 5 will not compete in that upper echelon where Samsung's Galaxy S series lies, it will continue to be an Android fan's first choice with stock Android, first crack at updates, and the quarterly features drop. As we were composing this story, a series of renders for the Pixel 4a 5G was published by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks. The former estimates that the size of the screen will be in the neighborhood of 6.1- 6.2 inches. Google France accidentally revealed earlier this month that the Pixel 4a 5G will be ready for pre-orders on October 8th.




