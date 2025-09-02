After years of it being okay, YouTube begins to crack down on Premium family plan sharing

Now, before we get too upset, it's worth remembering that YouTube is just catching up to the competition here. Spotify has been the stickler for family plan location rules for years, at one point even controversially using GPS checks to verify user locations. So, while it’s annoying, it’s not exactly a new concept in the streaming world.However, this whole situation is a bit of a mess for those of us who have been using the plan with family across different cities or states—think college kids or retired parents. While I get it from a business perspective, it feels like a rug pull. For what it’s worth, I have a family plan and have an adult daughter who lives 3 hours away and is on it. For now, my account seems to be safe, but I'm not so sure now how long that will last. The rollout seems scattered, but if you’re in a similar boat, you might want to prepare for that dreaded email to eventually hit your inbox.