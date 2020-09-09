Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Verizon customers rewarded with free Marvel's Avengers game, skins

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Sep 09, 2020, 9:34 AM
Verizon is trying to gain as many Fios customers as possible while keeping subscribers to its Internet service loyal. Early this week, the carrier kicked off a promotion mostly aimed at new customers.

Starting this week, new customers who sign up for a Fios Gigabit home Internet connection will be eligible for the following rewards:

  • A free digital copy of the Marvel’s Avengers game for compatible devices
  • Time-limited U.S. exclusive Hero Outfit packs available only to Verizon customers
  • Disney+ on us for 12 months
  • Stream TV and router device included

On the other hand, new customers who sign-up for select Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited plans, including Play More, Do More or Get More, and purchase a new phone with device payments can also receive the following freebies:

  • A free digital copy of Marvel's Avengers game for PC or console
  • Time-limited US exclusive Hero Outfit packs that are only available to Verizon customers

Unfortunately, existing customers are only eligible for the time-limited US exclusive Hero Outfit packs through Verizon Up starting October 1.

To take advantage of any of the offers listed above, Verizon customers must visit the carrier's website to sign-up for a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan and buy a phone with device payments. Verizon will then send a code via email for a digital copy of Marvel's Avengers game for console or PC.

Fios customers must visit the dedicated website and sign-up for a new Gigabit Connection to get the free copy of Marvel's Avengers and a free router rental included in their Mix & Match on Fios plan. Those who add the optional The Most Fios TV package will also get a $100 Verizon gift card and a Basic DVR and set-top box.

The free Marvel's Avengers promotion is valid until October 28, while the Verizon wireless offer is valid until October 21.

