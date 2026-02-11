Tello’s February offer is here: 3 months of Unlimited for $30!

This story is sponsored by Tello. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Tello Mobile keeps making waves not only with its extremely flexible and affordable plans, but also with its deals that you just have to look twice at.

Unlimited text and talk

50 GB of high-speed data

Reliable nationwide 5G coverage

10 GB of hotspot included, no extra fee

International calling to 60+ countries. Mexico, Canada, and India included (see all)

International roaming at hard-to-beat prices (5¢⁩/min voice; 1¢/MB data)

Free Wi-Fi calling

Who can get this discount?

What do Tello plans normally cost?



Tello Mobile FAQ

Can I bring my own phone?

Absolutely, as long as it supports GSM connectivity. To be sure, you can use Tello’s handy-dandy



Can I port my number?

Yes, it’s a fairly straightforward process. You initiate it after you activate your account and visit your dashboard on



Does Tello sell phones?

offers compatible smartphones for deal hunters. You can either get a community-favorite Moto G — often lauded for their value —, Google’s latest



Can I have a family plan with Tello?

Yes, with Tello Mobile, you can add multiple lines on a plan. And here’s the best part — each line can have its own custom plan, made with the plan builder!



There’s no extra setup cost for multiple lines and you can still downgrade or upgrade each line as needed, on a per-month basis. There’s also no shared balance — even hotspot use and international calling is separate for each plan.



The $30 for 3 months of Unlimited promo applies to lines added for a family plan. Just use the



How do I upgrade or downgrade my plan?

You can easily control your plan’s parameters either from the free Tello app for Android, or through the user dashboard on



Does Tello support eSIM?

Yes, once you activate your account, you can find your eSIM settings within your dashboard on Tello.com . If you prefer a physical SIM, or your phone doesn't support eSIM, Tello will post a SIM package to you.








