Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Tello’s February offer is here: 3 months of Unlimited for $30!

Pre-pay $30, enjoy three months of Tello Unlimited!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Articles
Tello’s February offer is here: 3 months of Unlimited for $30!
This story is sponsored by Tello. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Tello Mobile keeps making waves not only with its extremely flexible and affordable plans, but also with its deals that you just have to look twice at.

This February, Tello is launching a “3 months of Unlimited for $30 deal”. Meaning, you pre-pay $30 and you get full three months of unlimited talk, text, and data!

No bells and whistles, just the core pillars a phone plan needs. Oh, 10 GB of wireless hotspot use is included, too!

To be exact, here’s everything included with a Tello Unlimited plan:

  • Unlimited text and talk
  • 50 GB of high-speed data
  • Reliable nationwide 5G coverage
  • 10 GB of hotspot included, no extra fee
  • International calling to 60+ countries. Mexico, Canada, and India included (see all)
  • International roaming at hard-to-beat prices (5¢⁩/min voice; 1¢/MB data)
  • Free Wi-Fi calling

Get 3 months Unlimited for $30 here


Who can get this discount?


Either new customers or existing customers who add a new line before February 18, 2026. You’ll pay $30 upfront, which covers the first 3 months of service. After that, the plan renews at its regular $25 per month cost. Or, you can choose to downgrade to a plan that suits your needs, as Tello has a very flexible “mix and match” system.

Recommended For You

What do Tello plans normally cost?


Tello doesn’t have pre-set plans per se, you get to build your own plan by choosing the mix of data and minutes that suits your needs, ensuring your dollars go exactly where you need them. Here are your options:

No data1 GB2 GB5 GB10 GB15 GBUnlimited Data
No minutesx$5$6$10$15$20$25
100 minutes$5$6$7$11$16$21$25
300 minutes$6$7$8$12$17$22$25
500 minutes$7$8$9$13$18$23$25
Unlimited calling$8$9$10$14$19$24$25

Tello Mobile FAQ


Can I bring my own phone?


Absolutely, as long as it supports GSM connectivity. To be sure, you can use Tello’s handy-dandy phone compatibility checker.

Can I port my number?


Yes, it’s a fairly straightforward process. You initiate it after you activate your account and visit your dashboard on Tello.com.

Does Tello sell phones?


Tello’s online store offers compatible smartphones for deal hunters. You can either get a community-favorite Moto G — often lauded for their value —, Google’s latest Pixel 10, or watch out for Grade A refurbished iPhones. Among other deals and offers, of course.

Can I have a family plan with Tello?


Yes, with Tello Mobile, you can add multiple lines on a plan. And here’s the best part — each line can have its own custom plan, made with the plan builder!

There’s no extra setup cost for multiple lines and you can still downgrade or upgrade each line as needed, on a per-month basis. There’s also no shared balance — even hotspot use and international calling is separate for each plan.

The $30 for 3 months of Unlimited promo applies to lines added for a family plan. Just use the family plan builder here.

How do I upgrade or downgrade my plan?


You can easily control your plan’s parameters either from the free Tello app for Android, or through the user dashboard on Tello.com once you log in.

Does Tello support eSIM?


Yes, once you activate your account, you can find your eSIM settings within your dashboard on Tello.com. If you prefer a physical SIM, or your phone doesn’t support eSIM, Tello will post a SIM package to you.


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless