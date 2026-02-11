Tello’s February offer is here: 3 months of Unlimited for $30!
Pre-pay $30, enjoy three months of Tello Unlimited!
This story is sponsored by Tello. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Tello Mobile keeps making waves not only with its extremely flexible and affordable plans, but also with its deals that you just have to look twice at.
This February, Tello is launching a “3 months of Unlimited for $30 deal”. Meaning, you pre-pay $30 and you get full three months of unlimited talk, text, and data!
No bells and whistles, just the core pillars a phone plan needs. Oh, 10 GB of wireless hotspot use is included, too!
To be exact, here’s everything included with a Tello Unlimited plan:
- Unlimited text and talk
- 50 GB of high-speed data
- Reliable nationwide 5G coverage
- 10 GB of hotspot included, no extra fee
- International calling to 60+ countries. Mexico, Canada, and India included (see all)
- International roaming at hard-to-beat prices (5¢/min voice; 1¢/MB data)
- Free Wi-Fi calling
Get 3 months Unlimited for $30 here
Who can get this discount?
Either new customers or existing customers who add a new line before February 18, 2026. You’ll pay $30 upfront, which covers the first 3 months of service. After that, the plan renews at its regular $25 per month cost. Or, you can choose to downgrade to a plan that suits your needs, as Tello has a very flexible “mix and match” system.
What do Tello plans normally cost?
Tello doesn’t have pre-set plans per se, you get to build your own plan by choosing the mix of data and minutes that suits your needs, ensuring your dollars go exactly where you need them. Here are your options:
|No data
|1 GB
|2 GB
|5 GB
|10 GB
|15 GB
|Unlimited Data
|No minutes
|x
|$5
|$6
|$10
|$15
|$20
|$25
|100 minutes
|$5
|$6
|$7
|$11
|$16
|$21
|$25
|300 minutes
|$6
|$7
|$8
|$12
|$17
|$22
|$25
|500 minutes
|$7
|$8
|$9
|$13
|$18
|$23
|$25
|Unlimited calling
|$8
|$9
|$10
|$14
|$19
|$24
|$25
Tello Mobile FAQ
Can I bring my own phone?
Absolutely, as long as it supports GSM connectivity. To be sure, you can use Tello’s handy-dandy phone compatibility checker.
Can I port my number?
Yes, it’s a fairly straightforward process. You initiate it after you activate your account and visit your dashboard on Tello.com.
Does Tello sell phones?
Tello’s online store offers compatible smartphones for deal hunters. You can either get a community-favorite Moto G — often lauded for their value —, Google’s latest Pixel 10, or watch out for Grade A refurbished iPhones. Among other deals and offers, of course.
Can I have a family plan with Tello?
Yes, with Tello Mobile, you can add multiple lines on a plan. And here’s the best part — each line can have its own custom plan, made with the plan builder!
There’s no extra setup cost for multiple lines and you can still downgrade or upgrade each line as needed, on a per-month basis. There’s also no shared balance — even hotspot use and international calling is separate for each plan.
The $30 for 3 months of Unlimited promo applies to lines added for a family plan. Just use the family plan builder here.
How do I upgrade or downgrade my plan?
You can easily control your plan’s parameters either from the free Tello app for Android, or through the user dashboard on Tello.com once you log in.
Does Tello support eSIM?
Yes, once you activate your account, you can find your eSIM settings within your dashboard on Tello.com. If you prefer a physical SIM, or your phone doesn’t support eSIM, Tello will post a SIM package to you.
