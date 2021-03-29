Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile replaces TVision with Google's YouTube TV

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 29, 2021, 6:49 PM
T-Mobile replaces TVision with Google's YouTube TV
T-Mobile is one of the US carriers that doesn't offer a third-party streaming service to customers as AT&T and Verizon do. Instead, the Un-carrier created its own streaming service called TVision late last year, which doesn't seem to be that appealing.

Today, T-Mobile announced that it has teamed up with Google to offer its customers YouTube TV as the premium TV solution instead of TVision. As part of the new initiative, T-Mobile customers will be getting $10 off the regular price, just $55 per month.

With YouTube TV becoming T-Mobile's streaming offering, TVision (Live, Live+, and Live Zone) will be shut down on April 29. More importantly, TVision Live subscribers will get the first month of YouTube TV for free.

T-Mobile will keep TVision HUB but will feature Google's YouTube TV instead of the other services that will be discontinued at the end of the next month. As a bonus, T-Mobile revealed that customers can get three months of YouTube Premium for free, normally an $11.99 per month subscription.

All T-Mobile's TVision customers will be eligible for the YouTube TV deal starting today through June 30. To get it, simply log in to your T-Mobile account or call T-Mobile care for a unique offer redemption link.

