T-Mobile replaces TVision with Google's YouTube TV
Today, T-Mobile announced that it has teamed up with Google to offer its customers YouTube TV as the premium TV solution instead of TVision. As part of the new initiative, T-Mobile customers will be getting $10 off the regular price, just $55 per month.
T-Mobile will keep TVision HUB but will feature Google's YouTube TV instead of the other services that will be discontinued at the end of the next month. As a bonus, T-Mobile revealed that customers can get three months of YouTube Premium for free, normally an $11.99 per month subscription.
All T-Mobile's TVision customers will be eligible for the YouTube TV deal starting today through June 30. To get it, simply log in to your T-Mobile account or call T-Mobile care for a unique offer redemption link.