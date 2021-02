YouTube TV announces new bundle that includes HBO Max, Showtime, more

After revealing some premium features yesterday, YouTube TV is back in the news today with another yet interesting announcement . A new Entertainment Plus bundle will be available for customers who want access to more cable networks.The Entertainment Plus bundle costs $30 per month and includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. Getting the bundle offered by YouTube TV will save you $5 per month, so if you're on the lookout for any of these channels and don't mind having two more, this might be a good deal.If you'd like to acquire such a subscription, you can visit the Settings menu in the YouTube TV app and look for the Membership option. Keep in mind that if you're already subscribed to any of these channels, you'll have to go to settings to update your subscription before you actually purchase the Entertainment Plus bundle.YouTubeTV already offers multiple channels to its subscribers, including ABC, Animal Planet, AMC, CBS, CNN, NBC, Disney, Comedy Central, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, Freeform, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and The CW.