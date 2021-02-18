Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Wireless service Google

YouTube TV announces new bundle that includes HBO Max, Showtime, more

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 18, 2021, 8:52 PM
YouTube TV announces new bundle that includes HBO Max, Showtime, more
After revealing some premium features yesterday, YouTube TV is back in the news today with another yet interesting announcement. A new Entertainment Plus bundle will be available for customers who want access to more cable networks.

The Entertainment Plus bundle costs $30 per month and includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. Getting the bundle offered by YouTube TV will save you $5 per month, so if you're on the lookout for any of these channels and don't mind having two more, this might be a good deal.

If you'd like to acquire such a subscription, you can visit the Settings menu in the YouTube TV app and look for the Membership option. Keep in mind that if you're already subscribed to any of these channels, you'll have to go to settings to update your subscription before you actually purchase the Entertainment Plus bundle.

YouTubeTV already offers multiple channels to its subscribers, including ABC, Animal Planet, AMC, CBS, CNN, NBC, Disney, Comedy Central, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, Freeform, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and The CW.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 arrives
Popular stories
What are the bestselling 5G phones in the US? It's 2021, and small handsets aren't on the list
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: tips and tricks
Popular stories
Which phone size should I choose?

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless