YouTube TV announces new bundle that includes HBO Max, Showtime, more
The Entertainment Plus bundle costs $30 per month and includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. Getting the bundle offered by YouTube TV will save you $5 per month, so if you're on the lookout for any of these channels and don't mind having two more, this might be a good deal.
YouTubeTV already offers multiple channels to its subscribers, including ABC, Animal Planet, AMC, CBS, CNN, NBC, Disney, Comedy Central, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, Freeform, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and The CW.