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Spring Sale on amazing power banks and chargers: Iniu’s Pocket Rocket 23% off!

Iniu's small but powerful chargers and power banks are a steal right now1

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Iniu Pocket Rocket - Macaron-Sized, Rocket-Charged | Image by Iniu
This story is sponsored by Iniu. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Spring is here, and the summer adventures are not far off now. Make sure you are prepared with a nice, compact, and dependable power bank!

What, you don’t have one? Well, let me present:

The smallest 10,000 mAh power bank: Iniu Pocket Rocket P50




Shop Pocket Rocket P50
Amazon | Iniu Official store


A power bank is always a balance — do you want a lot of extra energy on tap, or do you want it to be small and easy to stick in every pocket.

Well, how about both?

The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 measures 3.3 x 2.0 x 1.0 in (8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm) and weighs only 160 g. Small and cute, with an integrated braided cable that doubles as a lanyard. Hook it on to a backpack handle, stick it in any suitcase compartment, or just carry it on you in a pocket.

It comes in a variety of fun colors that make it fun to accessorize with. And has a nice, big, legible status display.

Its 10,000 mAh capacity ensures that it can charge any modern flagship to 100% once, and still have enough juice for another semi-top-up (there are some losses in transfer, so a 10,000 mAh power bank can’t recharge a 5,000 mAh battery exactly twice).

And it delivers that charge fast, too — up to 45 W, compatible with Samsung’s Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol. You can get a compatible phone from 1% back to 70% in just 25 minutes.

How is this even possible? Iniu employs its own TinyCell Pro architecture and has a multi-tab battery cell design (instead of just two). It also uses premium-grade inductor components to ensure proper heat management.

Iniu SnapGo P73 MagSafe power bank with stand




Shop on Iniu Spring Sale page


Want the same energy but with a MagSafe / Qi2 15W compatibility? The SnapGo P73 is exactly that — a small and light power bank that can stick to the back of your Qi2 phone!

To top it off, it has an integrated kickstand. So, you can stay on that video call or keep binging your favorite show while charging.

The braided lanyard cable is still included, and it can still deliver 45 W over the wire. The SnapGo P73 has a 10,000 mAh capacity to provide a ton of extra time on your mobile devices.

No display on this one, but it has a cute glowin paw logo for some flair.

Iniu SnapGo W31 foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger




Shop on Iniu Spring Sale page


Need the perfect charger for your working corner or mobile desk setup? The SnapGo W31 has three charging pads — one Qi2 to hold your iPhone via MagSafe, one pad to charge wireless earbuds, and one dedicated Apple Watch puck to top up the timepiece.

When it’s not in use, you can fold it up in a neat little slab, smaller than a computer mouse — 3.9 x 2.4 x 0.8 in (9.91 cm x 6.10 cm x 2.03 cm). Put it in any bag, and carry it over to the next working space.

More items on Iniu’s Spring Sale page


We’ve only grazed the surface here. Iniu has a huge portfolio of useful gadgets:

  • Chargers
  • Car chargers
  • Wireless chargers
  • Power banks
  • High quality cables

Head over to the Spring Sale page to see more deals!

Visit Iniu Spring Sale page



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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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