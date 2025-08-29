Several T-Mobile users have no service





The problem also affects Mint Mobile, an MVNO owned by T-Mobile that uses its towers.



According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector, service started deteriorating at around 3 AM ET and has only gotten worse since. That said, though a good many people are experiencing issues, this doesn't seem to be a widespread outage, though that might be because the problem popped up late at night. We are likely to see more complaints once people start getting up.





A couple of users say the problem fixed itself after they restarted their phones.





Is T-Mobile down for you? Yes, not getting signal. Yes no signal and can't log in either. No, everything is fine. Yes, not getting signal. 21.05% Yes no signal and can't log in either. 0% No, everything is fine. 78.95%





In addition to having no service, many users are also not able to log into their accounts on the website or the T-Life app, suggesting a systemic problem.

We have reached out to T-Mobile and will update the story if we hear back.





This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.









