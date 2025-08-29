Several T-Mobile users have no service
T-Mobile appears to be down in the Midwest and Northeast US.
T-Mobile appears to be down, with many people taking to social media websites to report that they have no service.
The outage appears to affect users in the Midwest and Northeast, with users from Ohio, New Jersey, and Massachusetts saying they aren't getting signals.
Woke up to SoS mode can’t login to the app can’t log in to the website both just time out
–McNuttyNutz, Reddit user, August 2025
The problem also affects Mint Mobile, an MVNO owned by T-Mobile that uses its towers.
According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector, service started deteriorating at around 3 AM ET and has only gotten worse since. That said, though a good many people are experiencing issues, this doesn't seem to be a widespread outage, though that might be because the problem popped up late at night. We are likely to see more complaints once people start getting up.
A couple of users say the problem fixed itself after they restarted their phones.
In addition to having no service, many users are also not able to log into their accounts on the website or the T-Life app, suggesting a systemic problem.
We have reached out to T-Mobile and will update the story if we hear back.
This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.
