Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Secret Service, NYPD bust plot to disrupt NYC telecom service

The plot was discovered the week that World Leaders address the United Nations.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wireless service
Picture of a cell tower against the sky.
The U.S. Secret Service, investigating threats to three people, including one person with "direct access" to President Donald Trump, discovered a plot to take down the New York City telecommunications system. The agencies involved are being tight-lipped about the incident because a foreign government was said to be involved. The news broke on Tuesday morning as the United Nations (UN) General Assembly kicks off its General Debate with World Leaders prepared to give speeches.

While the Secret Service wasn't sure that the attack on New York City's telecom system was connected in any way with the UN meetings, the Secret Service felt that it should not take any chances, especially in light of the political climate in the U.S. at the moment. As a result, it is actively investigating other locations to see how widespread the plot is.

Equipment was discovered that could have paralyzed the area's interconnected telephone systems 


The Secret Service and the New York Police Department (NYPD) said they seized 100,000 cellphone SIM cards and hundreds of servers in the New York City area. Authorities are still trying to determine what all of that equipment was supposed to do and if there was a specific target. One report said that there was enough equipment discovered to send 30 million anonymous texts per minute, enough to paralyze the Big Apple's telecom system.

Are you concerned by this report?

Vote View Result

All of the confiscated equipment was discovered within 35 miles of the UN, and agents believe that the gear was used by nation-state actors to send encrypted messages to organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations.

Picture of the United Nations building in New York City.
The United Nations in NYC. | Image credit-United Nations

The servers could have been used to make multiple calls and texts, overwhelming local networks. The special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office, Matt McCool, said, "It can’t be understated what this system is capable of doing. It can take down cell towers, so then no longer can people communicate, right? .... You can’t text message, you can’t use your cell phone. And if you coupled that with some sort of other event associated with UNGA (UN General Assembly), you know, use your imagination there, it could be catastrophic to the city."

Investigators say that they do not believe there is a direct threat to the UN talks.

This is breaking news and will be updated

Secret Service, NYPD bust plot to disrupt NYC telecom service
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Secret Service, NYPD bust plot to disrupt NYC telecom service

by Alan Friedman

iPhone Air review: Pointless until you actually hold it in your hand

by Mariyan Slavov • 1

iPhone 17 is so good that T-Mobile just went through its "biggest iPhone weekend" ever

by Sebastian Pier • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless