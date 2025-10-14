Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers

Some T-Mobile customers had unsecured calls and texts obtained by researchers thanks to unencrypted satellite signals.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile AT&T Wireless service
The iconic "T" logo for T-Mobile appears on a digital sign.
For three years, security researchers at a pair of universities in the U.S. used an off-the-shelf $800 satellite receiver placed on a university rooftop to collect "samples" of  data generated by calls and text messages off of the cellular networks belonging to T-Mobile, AT&T Mexico, and Telmex. Taking the information off of an unencrypted satellite, the researchers were also able to obtain data from Wi-Fi browsing conducted by airline passengers. 

Researchers were surprised to find that all of these signals were not encrypted


By pointing the receiver at different satellites, the researchers amassed a treasure trove of data that included communications made by U.S. and Mexican military and law enforcement. This information included sensitive information such as the locations of personnel, equipment, and facilities. The university researchers expected the data to be encrypted and were surprised when they discovered that it wasn't.

"It just completely shocked us. There are some really critical pieces of our infrastructure relying on this satellite ecosystem, and our suspicion was that it would all be encrypted. And just time and time again, every time we found something new, it wasn't. They assumed that no one was ever going to check and scan all these satellites and see what was out there. That was their method of security. They just really didn't think anyone would look up."
                                                                   -Aaron Schulman, UCSD professor, co-leader of the research team 

T-Mobile customers will be happy to learn that just weeks after speaking with the researchers, the carrier quickly encrypted the communications data to prevent them from being grabbed by others. But other companies, including firms that own critical infrastructure in the U.S. that the report calls "vulnerable," have not followed T-Mobile in improving the security of their satellite systems.

Anyone can set up a satellite receiver without spending a fortune


The researchers only were able to obtain the signals from satellites they could receive in San Diego which they computed to be 15% of the number of operating satellites. This is a scary number because it would seem to reveal that there is a huge amount of data that can be stolen by bad actors using a simple satellite receiver that costs under $1,000. Anyone who sets up a satellite receiver can pick up signals from satellites being sent to remote cell towers, even those thousands of miles away.

Graph shows how a carrier&amp;#039;s backhaul works.
Diagram shows the workings of a carrier's backhaul operations. | Image credit-RFIC Solutions

These towers, located in the desert or areas with a heavy presence of mountains, use satellites to send their signals to and from a carrier's core network. This is the important "backhaul traffic." Those with a satellite receiver can pick up the backhaul traffic meant for the cell towers, and some unencrypted backhaul signals from carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T Mexico, and Telmex were obtained by the researchers.

2,700 phone numbers were obtained by the researches from T-Mobile signals


Cybersecurity expert Matt Green, a computer science professor at Johns Hopkins University, went through the researchers' report and stated, "It's crazy. The fact that this much data is going over satellites that anyone can pick up with an antenna is just incredible,” Green says. "This paper will fix a very small part of the problem, but I think a lot of it is not going to change." What is even scarier is the following comment made by Green: "I would be shocked if this is something that intelligence agencies of any size are not already exploiting."

Does this article make you worried about the security of your cell calls and texts?

Vote View Result

In nine hours of recording T-Mobile's backhaul satellite communications from their one dish, the researchers were able to collect 2,700 phone numbers, and all of the calls and texts that they received during that time period. It should be pointed out that the researchers could hear or read only one side of the conversations. Phone calls and messages sent to T-Mobile's remote towers were obtained by the research team while those sent from the towers to the carrier's core network would have required another satellite dish.

Recommended Stories

We've told you already that T-Mobile fixed its issue with the unencrypted satellite rather quickly, back in 2024. AT&T blamed a third-party vendor for its problem in Mexico. "A satellite vendor misconfigured a small number of cell towers in a remote region of Mexico," the carrier said. The researchers did say that they did not come across unencrypted Verizon or AT&T U.S. data.

The U.S. National Security Agency issued a security advisory in 2022 alerting others about the lack of encryption in satellite communications. It is assumed that the NSA and other intelligence agencies are already taking advantage of this vulnerability which means that wireless firms using satellites to transmit voice, text, and data should be examining the security of their backhaul if they haven't already.

Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending

by Preslav Mladenov • 1

Apple's new M5 iPad Pro looks familiar – until you see what's inside

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug
Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless