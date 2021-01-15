Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Important update adds lots of new features to Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 15, 2021, 5:22 AM
Important update adds lots of new features to Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2
Samsung is pushing several important improvements to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, a smartwatch that's been lacking a couple of useful features that other Samsung smartwatches already have. Although today's update is only available in South Korea, we can safely assume that it will be rolled out in other countries in the coming days, so keep checking your smartwatch regardless of where you live.

As far as the update goes, the changelog is pretty straightforward in detailing what's included. One of the most important improvements is the faster automatic workout detection available for two types of activities: running, rowing machine and elliptical.

Also, the update introduces home training and several other fitness programs, TizenHelp reports. A new SmartThings Find function has been added too, which allows users to pinpoint the location of their smartwatch whenever it's lost.

Equally important, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 users will now receive more information related to sleep tracking, and with the Hand Wash function, they will know how long they have to wash their hands. Last but not least, the Samsung Health app now lets users challenge or compete with their friends, as well as get feedback.

