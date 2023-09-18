Pixel 9 will be woefully behind other flagships in gaming performance if this leak is true





Pixel 7 but the experience will be decent at best and you can't play demanding games at the highest settings. The Tensor G2 features a seven-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU and is no match for the top gaming phones . You can definitely play games on thebut the experience will be decent at best and you can't play demanding games at the highest settings.





iPhone 15 Pro . Meanwhile, other high-end phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra can easily tackle intense games. In fact, the new iPhone 15 Pro is being compared to handheld gaming consoles due to its improved GPU with support for upscaling and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. You will even be able to play native versions of some big-budgeted games on the





Tensor G3 is Theis expected to have a ten-core Arm Immortalis G715 GPU, which could lead to around a 15 percent improvement in graphics performance. The Arm Immortalis-G715 also supports ray tracing.





Even with the G715, the Pixel 8 will be behind Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones in graphics performance. Most buyers will probably be okay with that as Pixel phones are known for their cameras and machine learning features rather than raw power. What's a little alarming though is that next year's Pixel 9 will also have the same GPU. But since the phone is still more than a year away, nothing can be said with certainty at this point.









Tensor G3 , it's likely to feature a new 1+4+4 core layout with newer but not the latest ARM cores. It's also expected to be As for the, it's likely to feature a new 1+4+4 core layout with newer but not the latest ARM cores. It's also expected to be better at heat management , which is something that Pixel fans will definitely appreciate as the Tensor-powered Pixels heat up easily.





Pixel 8 looks like and will fully reveal the lineup on Google has already shown us what thelooks like and will fully reveal the lineup on October 4 . The phones are expected to have slightly smaller screens than the outgoing models, a bigger main camera, a new ultrawide shooter, bigger batteries. and support for faster charging speeds.







