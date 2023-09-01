Pixel 8 might be more expensive than Pixel 7





Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The outlet says the 128GB Pixel will cost €710.77 (€874.25 with VAT) in Europe, a significant increase when compared to the Pixel 7 , which starts at €649. The Tech Outlook claims to know the European prices of theand 8 Pro. The outlet says the 128GB Pixel will cost €710.77 (€874.25 with VAT) in Europe, a significant increase when compared to the, which starts at €649.





The 128GB Pixel 8 Pro will apparently retail for €1,004.65 (€1,235.72 with VAT) in Europe, up from its predecessor's price of €899.





Even though The Tech Outlook has been behind some legit leaks in the past, this one doesn't sound believable. While it wouldn't be surprising if Google increased the price of its next flagship phones, what seems off here is the breadth of the price increase.





Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is also rumored to be more expensive than the current generation. And with the price of everything increasing, companies have no choice but to pass some of the costs to consumers.





The sales of the iPhone 15 Pro are already expected to take a minor hit because of the higher price. Apple is one of the market leaders so it can afford to risk some sales.





Pixel 7 is more affordable than other flagships, perhaps the company wants to bring the price of its phones on par with other premium devices. Google also increased the price of the Pixel 8 could The same can't be said about Google. That said, given that theis more affordable than other flagships, perhaps the company wants to bring the price of its phones on par with other premium devices. Google also increased the price of the Pixel 7a by $50 earlier this year and a previous report said that the price of thecould rise by $50 in the US





Moving on, The Tech Outlook says that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will also be sold in 128GB and 256GB configurations, just like their predecessors. The report also says that the base model will come in the colors Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint, while the Pro will be available in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint.



