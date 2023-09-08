The Google Pixel 8 is shown in an official video! Here is when you can pre-order it.
Google makes some of the best phones on the market! And I’m not only saying that because I’m rocking the Pixel 6a as a daily driver. I’m saying that because I believe that all of the unique features such as extra camera modes and advanced assistant features turn the Pixel into a top-notch Android experience.
And I have to give props to Google, because we didn’t need to wait on any unofficial leaks! After the Big G leaked a render of the phone, we now have a full blown teaser uploaded. And, of course: it reveals some juicy details about Google’s next flagship phone.
Save the D8, people: that's the call to action that Google wants you to embrace with this sneak peek. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be officially revealed on October 4 at 10 AM ET, during the Made By Google event of 2023.
Also, you guessed it: that’s when pre-orders will become available, so you may want to start saving up!
But what else does this sleek teaser video reveal? Well, let’s get the obvious out of the way: a Pink variant of the phone that looks to sit somewhere between “Rose Gold” and “Coral”. Then we also have a white variant with silver trimmings, which has a heavy ceramic vibe.
That isn’t quite the case when it comes to their respective Pro models, however. The Pixel 7 Pro had a lens separated from the “main” left side portion of the camera array and then a single LED flash cutout, while the Pixel 8 Pro combines all cameras into a single, neat setup and then has two vertically positioned cut-outs to their right.
Naturally, during the event, we’ll learn loads more than that: we’ll finally know for certain what the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have under their hoods! And, we’ll likely get to see the next iteration of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds get announced too.
Now, I may have gone with a mid range phone, but even I can tell you that the flagship is where it’s truly at. And while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were awesome, we’re all excited about what’s coming next: the Pixel 8.
