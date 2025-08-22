One of Google’s most-used apps just got its Material 3 Expressive design overhaul, and you’re going to love it

The setup screen for new alarms is also improved. It features all the previously available options, like changing the name and sound, the days the alarm should be active, and a vibration toggle. There’s also a toggle for the weather forecast and an option to add an Assistant routine, all presented in a very usable way.Snoozing or stopping the alarms is also more straightforward than before. The slider design is now gone, and you get distinct buttons for each option. When alarms go off, they’ll show the phone wallpaper instead of a blank background.Probably the most striking usability improvement is in the stopwatch section. The new design has much larger buttons for all options – stop, reset, and lap.Missing from this final version is a visual update to the Timers section of the app. Android Authority says that such an upgrade exists inside the app and managed to enable it with some digging. That version has more of the same changes – larger fonts and buttons, and better structure of the information, especially when there are multiple timers on.