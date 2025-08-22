One of Google’s most-used apps just got its Material 3 Expressive design overhaul, and you’re going to love it
You can now try the redesigned version of one of the most popular native Android apps.
Google is ramping up the Material 3 Expressive overhauls of its native apps, and the results so far have been mostly good. The Google Clock app is the latest to get a makeover, and the update is already rolling out through the Google Play Store.
Google’s Clock app has been updated to version 8.1, retaining its existing features while introducing various design changes. However, Android Authority notes that some of the tweaks from previous leaks are still missing.
The setup screen for new alarms is also improved. It features all the previously available options, like changing the name and sound, the days the alarm should be active, and a vibration toggle. There’s also a toggle for the weather forecast and an option to add an Assistant routine, all presented in a very usable way.
Snoozing or stopping the alarms is also more straightforward than before. The slider design is now gone, and you get distinct buttons for each option. When alarms go off, they’ll show the phone wallpaper instead of a blank background.
Missing from this final version is a visual update to the Timers section of the app. Android Authority says that such an upgrade exists inside the app and managed to enable it with some digging. That version has more of the same changes – larger fonts and buttons, and better structure of the information, especially when there are multiple timers on.
Some of the most noticeable changes are related to the alarms. You have a distinctive background for all active alarms, which makes it much easier to see which alarms will go off and which are disabled.
Probably the most striking usability improvement is in the stopwatch section. The new design has much larger buttons for all options – stop, reset, and lap.
The redesigned Timers section of the Google Clock app, which isn’t in the final release | Image credit — Android Authority
The Clock app is probably one of the most used native apps on any phone, so making it easier to use is the right move by Google. I love the whole vibe of the Material 3 Expressive redesign, and this update makes me way more excited for the Pixel 10 than whatever Apple is doing with the Liquid Glass aesthetic on the iPhone 17. The only thing left is for Google to enable the overhauled Timers section, and then I’d be able to say I have a favorite Clock app.
